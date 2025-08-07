Why You Should Have Sex Today: 15 Surprising Benefits

Sex isn't just about pleasure—science shows it’s great for your health, mind, body, and even your long-term happiness.

1. It's a workout

Sex won’t replace a full workout, but it offers moderate physical activity. Your heart rate increases similarly to brisk walking or cycling.

2. It's good for women's heart health

Women who have sex a couple of times a week are less prone to heart disease compared to those who engage only once a month. Whether that’s cause or effect remains unclear—but it’s a win either way. Oddly, for men, the health benefit is less conclusive.

3. It relieves headaches

Forget the old excuse: “Not tonight, I have a headache.” Sex may actually relieve certain types of headaches, including migraines. No mood? Try, “Not tonight, I have an upset stomach.” That one works—tested and confirmed.

4. It reduces stress

People who have regular sex feel less anxious when facing stress-inducing tasks like public speaking or mental math. Note: this effect is linked only to partnered sex—not solo play.

5. It may increase lifespan

Studies suggest that women in long-term relationships who regularly experience orgasms tend to live longer. It’s unclear whether it’s the sex or the healthier lifestyle overall, but either way—it’s worth pursuing.

6. It sharpens your brain

Sex promotes the creation of new brain cells. Sexually active adults over 50 perform better in memory and problem-solving tasks. Men seem to benefit slightly more, but both sexes outperform sexually inactive peers.

7. It boosts happiness

You don’t need to go overboard—once a week is enough for the mood-enhancing effects. In long-term couples, more frequent sex didn’t increase happiness, but once a week kept spirits high.

8. It strengthens your bond

Sex releases oxytocin, the “love hormone,” which builds intimacy, emotional connection, and trust between partners—important ingredients for a strong relationship.

9. It helps maintain your figure

More sex is associated with better body shape. Is it because fit people have more sex, or because sex helps them stay fit? Researchers don’t know yet—but it’s an easy hypothesis to test.

10. It improves mental health

Adults in relationships who have regular sex report lower rates of depression and use fewer medications. It's a natural antidepressant.

11. It boosts immunity

College students who had sex twice a week had more saliva antibodies—critical for fighting off colds—than their abstinent classmates. Vitamin C, take a seat.

12. It helps you sleep

Orgasm triggers the release of endorphins and oxytocin, which reduce pain and promote relaxation. The result? A deeper, better night’s sleep—especially for men.

13. It lowers cancer risk

Frequent ejaculation may reduce the risk of prostate cancer in men. For women, both pregnancy and exposure to semen are linked to lower breast cancer risk.

14. It increases fertility potential

If you're trying for a baby, more frequent sex improves sperm quality and primes the body for pregnancy. Timing matters, but so does practice.

15. It enhances your future

Sexually active people enjoy a higher quality of life in both the present and future. Those who stay sexually active through midlife are more likely to stay sexually satisfied and healthy into older age.