Fitness Check: What Push-Up Count Says About Your Health

Health

Push-ups are more than just a go-to exercise for upper body strength — they are also a useful tool for testing muscular endurance. According to the Mayo Clinic, push-ups can serve as a simple self-assessment for physical fitness, and the institution has released age-based benchmarks for the number of repetitions individuals should aim to complete.

Man doing push-ups
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Man doing push-ups

Age-Based Push-Up Guidelines

According to the clinic’s data, 25-year-old men should be able to do 28 push-ups, while women of the same age are advised to aim for 20 repetitions. As we age, these benchmarks gradually decrease:

  • 35 years old: 21 for men, 19 for women
  • 45 years old: 16 for men, 14 for women
  • 55–65 years old: 10–12 for men, 10 for women

These figures are intended as a general guideline and not as strict pass-or-fail scores.

Expert Opinions Vary

However, not all fitness professionals agree with such rigid targets. Personal trainer Natalia Alekseenko believes that push-up norms should take into account individual experience and lifestyle.

"For most people who train two to three times a week, realistic numbers may fall 3–5 reps below the recommended count for women and 5–10 reps above for experienced men," says Alekseenko.

She emphasizes that several variables affect one's ability to perform push-ups, including training history, past injuries, diet, joint mobility, and stress levels. As such, failing to meet the recommended count isn’t necessarily a sign of poor fitness.

Fitness Is More Than Just Numbers

While push-up counts can offer a snapshot of upper body strength and endurance, experts advise not to overfixate on hitting a specific number. Instead, they recommend focusing on consistency in training, gradual progress, and maintaining a positive relationship with exercise as the foundation for long-term health.

Marina Lebedeva
Dmitry Sudakov
