Daily Bowel Movements Are Not a Health Requirement: 'Stool Owes Nothing to Anyone'

Medical Expert Explains When Daily Stool Is Actually Necessary

There is a popular belief that bowel movements should occur daily. Gastroenterologist Olga Sukhareva addressed this claim in her Telegram channel and clarified whether it holds up to medical scrutiny.

Photo: flickr.com by marya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Toilet paper roll

“Stool owes nothing to anyone. For a healthy person, it is perfectly normal not to have a bowel movement every day. This does not harm the body in any way,” she stated.

According to Sukhareva, the intestines are constantly undergoing fermentation and putrefaction processes, which produce toxic metabolites. However, a healthy liver is fully capable of neutralizing these substances.

She emphasized that daily bowel movements are only essential for people diagnosed with cirrhosis. In such cases, the liver is unable to process toxins properly, which allows them to enter the brain, she explained.