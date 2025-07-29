World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chikungunya Outbreak in Africa and Asia Raises Global Health Concerns

Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning about the continued spread of the dangerous chikungunya virus in the Indian Ocean region, where it is affecting more countries and populations at a rapid pace.

Small island nations, along with Madagascar, Somalia, and Kenya, have emerged as particularly vulnerable, with large portions of their populations infected.

Additionally, WHO notes that the epidemic is actively expanding across South Asia. In 2024, India experienced a major chikungunya outbreak, and current hotbeds are being recorded in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

A Global Threat with Billions at Risk

Though still relatively unknown to the general public, chikungunya has already been detected in 119 countries, putting an estimated 5.6 billion people at potential risk. According to WHO, in regions where the population lacks immunity, the virus can cause explosive outbreaks affecting up to 75% of residents, placing immense strain on local healthcare systems.

“In areas without population immunity, chikungunya can spread rapidly, affecting most of the population within a short period,”

World Health Organization

Travel Risks and WHO Recommendations

WHO also emphasized the risks for international travelers heading to regions with chikungunya circulation. Without prior immunity — either from vaccination or previous illness — travelers are highly susceptible to infection via mosquito bites.

To reduce exposure, WHO advises the following:

  • Use of insect repellents throughout the day and night
  • Wearing long-sleeved clothing to protect skin
  • Installing mosquito nets in sleeping areas

The organization confirmed that two chikungunya vaccines have been approved in some countries or recommended for at-risk groups, though widespread immunization has not yet begun.

Current Situation in Russia and China

Meanwhile, Russia’s consumer health agency Rospotrebnadzor has stated that there is no outbreak in Russia or imported cases. In China, the situation remains under control, and there is currently no epidemic threat.

Understanding Chikungunya

Chikungunya fever is a viral illness spread by mosquito bites. Its symptoms include:

  • Sudden high fever up to 40°C
  • Severe headaches
  • Debilitating muscle and joint pain

Although rarely fatal, the illness can be particularly dangerous for the elderly and immunocompromised individuals. Historically, the virus has been endemic in tropical regions of Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean islands, where seasonal outbreaks are frequent. Isolated outbreaks have also been reported in Mexico and Guatemala.

Chikungunya Reaches Europe

In recent years, chikungunya has spread beyond its traditional zones. Local transmission has been confirmed in France, and suspected cases have emerged in Italy, raising concerns over its potential foothold in Europe.

“Imported cases tied to outbreaks in the Indian Ocean region continue to surface in Europe,”

World Health Organization

Last updated July 2025. Translated and adapted from official WHO briefings and Russian media sources.

