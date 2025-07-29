Chikungunya Outbreak in Africa and Asia Raises Global Health Concerns

Chikungunya Virus Hits 119 Countries, Threatens Billions Globally

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning about the continued spread of the dangerous chikungunya virus in the Indian Ocean region, where it is affecting more countries and populations at a rapid pace. Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Укус комара крупным планом Small island nations, along with Madagascar, Somalia, and Kenya, have emerged as particularly vulnerable, with large portions of their populations infected. Additionally, WHO notes that the epidemic is actively expanding across South Asia. In 2024, India experienced a major chikungunya outbreak, and current hotbeds are being recorded in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

A Global Threat with Billions at Risk Though still relatively unknown to the general public, chikungunya has already been detected in 119 countries, putting an estimated 5.6 billion people at potential risk. According to WHO, in regions where the population lacks immunity, the virus can cause explosive outbreaks affecting up to 75% of residents, placing immense strain on local healthcare systems. “In areas without population immunity, chikungunya can spread rapidly, affecting most of the population within a short period,” — World Health Organization

Travel Risks and WHO Recommendations WHO also emphasized the risks for international travelers heading to regions with chikungunya circulation. Without prior immunity — either from vaccination or previous illness — travelers are highly susceptible to infection via mosquito bites. To reduce exposure, WHO advises the following: Use of insect repellents throughout the day and night

Wearing long-sleeved clothing to protect skin

Installing mosquito nets in sleeping areas The organization confirmed that two chikungunya vaccines have been approved in some countries or recommended for at-risk groups, though widespread immunization has not yet begun.

Current Situation in Russia and China Meanwhile, Russia’s consumer health agency Rospotrebnadzor has stated that there is no outbreak in Russia or imported cases. In China, the situation remains under control, and there is currently no epidemic threat.

Understanding Chikungunya Chikungunya fever is a viral illness spread by mosquito bites. Its symptoms include: Sudden high fever up to 40°C

Severe headaches

Debilitating muscle and joint pain Although rarely fatal, the illness can be particularly dangerous for the elderly and immunocompromised individuals. Historically, the virus has been endemic in tropical regions of Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean islands, where seasonal outbreaks are frequent. Isolated outbreaks have also been reported in Mexico and Guatemala.

Chikungunya Reaches Europe In recent years, chikungunya has spread beyond its traditional zones. Local transmission has been confirmed in France, and suspected cases have emerged in Italy, raising concerns over its potential foothold in Europe. “Imported cases tied to outbreaks in the Indian Ocean region continue to surface in Europe,” — World Health Organization