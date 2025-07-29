Gastroenterologist Shares 6 Steps to Heal Acne Naturally

If skincare products and cosmetic treatments haven’t helped your acne, the root of the problem might lie deeper than your skin. According to Russian gastroenterologist Dilyara Lebedeva, breakouts are often a sign that the body is overwhelmed — and the digestive system is usually to blame.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain Acne

“Acne is the body’s cry for help,” she explains. “When detoxification systems like the liver or intestines aren’t working efficiently, the skin takes over — and that’s when inflammation begins to show.”

How to Understand Where Acne Comes From

Dr. Lebedeva recommends paying close attention to *where* your breakouts occur, as that may hint at internal imbalances: