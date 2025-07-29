Gastroenterologist Shares 6 Steps to Heal Acne Naturally

If skincare products and cosmetic treatments haven’t helped your acne, the root of the problem might lie deeper than your skin. According to Russian gastroenterologist Dilyara Lebedeva, breakouts are often a sign that the body is overwhelmed — and the digestive system is usually to blame.
“Acne is the body’s cry for help,” she explains. “When detoxification systems like the liver or intestines aren’t working efficiently, the skin takes over — and that’s when inflammation begins to show.”
How to Understand Where Acne Comes From
Dr. Lebedeva recommends paying close attention to *where* your breakouts occur, as that may hint at internal imbalances:
- Forehead — digestive tract dysfunction
- Chin — hormonal imbalances
- Cheeks — liver and lung overload
- Back — gut and hormonal issues
Six Steps to Clearer Skin
- Cut out sugar, dairy, and fast food — These trigger systemic inflammation.
- Add fiber-rich foods — Vegetables, greens, and chia seeds help regulate digestion and support gut microbiota.
- Drink warm water on an empty stomach — This stimulates bile flow and promotes detox.
- Correct vitamin deficiencies — Vitamins A, D, zinc, and omega-3s are essential for healthy skin.
- Lower stress and improve sleep — High cortisol levels increase skin oiliness and worsen acne.
- Restore gut health — Without addressing internal issues, skincare products will only offer temporary relief.
Healthy Gut, Healthy Skin
Your skin is more than a barrier — it’s a mirror of your inner health. Balanced hormones, proper digestion, and a nutrient-dense diet are the true foundation for fighting acne.
“Cosmetic treatments can help, but without restoring gut balance, clear skin will always be temporary.”