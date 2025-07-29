World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Gastroenterologist Shares 6 Steps to Heal Acne Naturally

Clear Skin Starts from the Gut: Doctor Reveals Surprising Acne Triggers
Health

If skincare products and cosmetic treatments haven’t helped your acne, the root of the problem might lie deeper than your skin. According to Russian gastroenterologist Dilyara Lebedeva, breakouts are often a sign that the body is overwhelmed — and the digestive system is usually to blame.

Acne
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Acne

Acne is the body’s cry for help,” she explains. “When detoxification systems like the liver or intestines aren’t working efficiently, the skin takes over — and that’s when inflammation begins to show.”

How to Understand Where Acne Comes From

Dr. Lebedeva recommends paying close attention to *where* your breakouts occur, as that may hint at internal imbalances:

  • Forehead — digestive tract dysfunction
  • Chin — hormonal imbalances
  • Cheeks — liver and lung overload
  • Back — gut and hormonal issues

Six Steps to Clearer Skin

  1. Cut out sugar, dairy, and fast food — These trigger systemic inflammation.
  2. Add fiber-rich foods — Vegetables, greens, and chia seeds help regulate digestion and support gut microbiota.
  3. Drink warm water on an empty stomach — This stimulates bile flow and promotes detox.
  4. Correct vitamin deficiencies — Vitamins A, D, zinc, and omega-3s are essential for healthy skin.
  5. Lower stress and improve sleep — High cortisol levels increase skin oiliness and worsen acne.
  6. Restore gut health — Without addressing internal issues, skincare products will only offer temporary relief.

Healthy Gut, Healthy Skin

Your skin is more than a barrier — it’s a mirror of your inner health. Balanced hormones, proper digestion, and a nutrient-dense diet are the true foundation for fighting acne.

“Cosmetic treatments can help, but without restoring gut balance, clear skin will always be temporary.”

Dr. Dilyara Lebedeva, gastroenterologist

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region

A dash cam video made on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha shows the intense atmosphere in the region

Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
What are they burning in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
Denmark will lose Greenland to USA and Faroe Islands to Russia
Trump readies unexpected plan for Ukraine crisis that Putin won't refuse
Von der Leyen Slammed for One-Sided Deal As Europe Forced to Buy $750 Billion in US Energy Lyuba Lulko The 'Thriving Economy' Is A Mirage, You Guise Guy Somerset Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff
Russia shows the world what Oreshnik missile is capable of
Kyiv sounds alarm as Russia prepares to launch RS-26 ICBM
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Last materials
Russia Rejects $15B US Offer to Buy Commander Islands
Covid-19’s Hidden Legacy: Accelerated Brain Aging in Everyone
Russia and USA Finalize Plan to Deorbit International Space Station
Stowaway Cat From Turkey Finds New Home in Russia
Dmitry Medvedev Calls US Senators Names, Issues Stark Warning to US
Von der Leyen Slammed for One-Sided Deal As Europe Forced to Buy $750 Billion in US Energy
Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone’s Passionate Embrace Sets Naples Ablaze in Latest D&G Shoot
Russia Bans All Gasoline Exports Through August 2025
Russian Strike Destroys Black Hawk Helicopter Used by Ukrainian Intel
Messi and Antonela’s Kiss Cam Moment Melts Hearts at Coldplay Concert
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.