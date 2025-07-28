ENT Specialist Reveals How to Protect Your Hearing from Headphone Damage

Failure to follow a few simple rules can lead to serious hearing deterioration. Otolaryngologist Ivan Leskov spoke to Pravda.Ru about how to prevent it.

Whether you use wired or wireless headphones doesn't matter much — the key is knowing how to use them correctly. Leskov recommends choosing over-ear headphones, preferably with noise-canceling features.

“When you connect headphones to a phone, you’ll usually see a warning that going beyond a certain volume may damage your hearing. That warning should be taken seriously,” — Ivan Leskov, otolaryngologist

He also advises adjusting the sound profile: less bass, more treble. “Low frequencies at high volumes are more likely to damage the hair cells in the inner ear,” the doctor explains.

Surprisingly, Leskov believes headphones are not the main problem when it comes to hearing damage.

“Sometimes, street and industrial noise are far worse. There was a study in Sudan in the early 2000s. Researchers tested people over sixty and found virtually no hearing loss. Why? There were no transport or industrial noises,” — Ivan Leskov

The doctor recommends factoring in these safety considerations when purchasing audio accessories. Choosing the right headphones can help you preserve your hearing for years to come.