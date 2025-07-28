World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

125-Year Limit: Oncologist Explains How to Maximize Human Lifespan

Oncologist Reveals Simple Secrets to a Longer Life
Health

Extending human life might not be as mysterious as it seems. In an interview with aif.ru, oncologist Yevgeny Cheremyushkin shared practical tips that could help people live longer and healthier lives.

Jogging with a dog in a park
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Jogging with a dog in a park

“The aging of the human body is a natural process,” said Cheremyushkin, “but we can learn a lot from the world's champions of longevity — the Japanese. Some may say it's just genetics, but diet, lifestyle, and access to quality healthcare play a much more significant role. When all of these factors come together, a person tends to live longer.”

The doctor emphasized that true longevity depends not only on physical health, but also on a person’s emotional well-being. According to him, both the body and the mind must be nurtured over time.

“The human body is programmed to live no more than 125 years,” Cheremyushkin noted. “Everything begins to decline gradually — it’s a natural process.”

He added that even many of the world’s longest-living individuals do not reach this theoretical maximum, reinforcing the importance of lifestyle choices in the pursuit of a longer life.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region

A dash cam video made on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha shows the intense atmosphere in the region

Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
What are they burning in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
Denmark will lose Greenland to USA and Faroe Islands to Russia
Trump readies unexpected plan for Ukraine crisis that Putin won't refuse
The 'Thriving Economy' Is A Mirage, You Guise Guy Somerset Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko
Russia shows the world what Oreshnik missile is capable of
Kyiv sounds alarm as Russia prepares to launch RS-26 ICBM
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Last materials
Ukrainian Hackers Destroy Aeroflot's Internal IT Infrastructure
The 'Thriving Economy' Is A Mirage, You Guise
Ukraine Airport Terror vs. Russian Casey Jones
How to Get Crystal-Clear Mirrors Using Just Three Household Ingredients
Is Ukraine Heading for a Coup? Sources Reveal Plan to Sideline President
Office Workout: How to Improve Blood Circulation Without Leaving Your Chair
Flattering and Comfortable: Swimsuit Advice for Women with Curves
How to Make a Powerful Hand-Cleaning Paste at Home for Auto Repairs
Thailand Deploys Ukrainian T-84 Tanks in Clashes with Cambodia
Scientists Detect Surging Levels of Synthetic Acid in Rain, Snow, and Food
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.