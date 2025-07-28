125-Year Limit: Oncologist Explains How to Maximize Human Lifespan

Oncologist Reveals Simple Secrets to a Longer Life

Extending human life might not be as mysterious as it seems. In an interview with aif.ru, oncologist Yevgeny Cheremyushkin shared practical tips that could help people live longer and healthier lives.

“The aging of the human body is a natural process,” said Cheremyushkin, “but we can learn a lot from the world's champions of longevity — the Japanese. Some may say it's just genetics, but diet, lifestyle, and access to quality healthcare play a much more significant role. When all of these factors come together, a person tends to live longer.”

The doctor emphasized that true longevity depends not only on physical health, but also on a person’s emotional well-being. According to him, both the body and the mind must be nurtured over time.

“The human body is programmed to live no more than 125 years,” Cheremyushkin noted. “Everything begins to decline gradually — it’s a natural process.”

He added that even many of the world’s longest-living individuals do not reach this theoretical maximum, reinforcing the importance of lifestyle choices in the pursuit of a longer life.