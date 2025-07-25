From Iron to Collagen: What Your Hair Really Needs

7 Supplements That Boost Hair Growth and Strength

Dermatologists recommend essential supplements like iron, collagen, and vitamin D to promote hair growth and prevent hair thinning.

Shampoo and conditioner aren’t enough for thick, healthy hair. If you're trying to grow long, luscious locks, it’s essential to support your hair from the inside. According to dermatologists, certain supplements can strengthen hair, improve elasticity, and speed up growth.

1. Iron

Iron improves blood circulation and helps deliver oxygen to your cells. Without sufficient iron, hair loss can occur. Dermatologist Melissa Piliang recommends eating red meat at least twice a week and adding leafy greens and legumes to your diet to maintain healthy iron levels.

2. Collagen

Collagen is a structural protein that forms the foundation of your hair and skin. Dr. Danielle Kelvas personally reversed stress-induced hair loss by adding collagen powder to her diet. It supports not only hair restoration but also its strength and texture.

3. Vitamin C

Vitamin C aids in iron absorption and collagen production. Dr. Don Grant warns that vitamin C deficiency becomes more common with age. To boost levels, eat more citrus fruits, cruciferous vegetables, and bell peppers.

4. Biotin (Vitamin B7)

Biotin is crucial for hair growth. A lack of it may lead to alopecia. It helps metabolize fats, carbs, and proteins. Dr. Anna Chacon adds that biotin can be taken as a supplement and also used in topical hair care products.

5. Vitamin B12

This vitamin supports the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to hair follicles. It's found in meat, fish, and dairy, but vegetarians and vegans are at risk of deficiency — so consult a doctor about supplements if needed.

6. Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency is linked to hair loss. Dr. Michael May emphasizes its importance for immune health and hair growth. Maintain levels by spending time in sunlight and eating fatty fish, eggs, and mushrooms.

7. Lysine

Lysine is an amino acid essential for collagen synthesis and can help prevent hair loss. It’s found in meat, fish, eggs, and soy. Dr. Janine Bowring also notes that lysine benefits the skin and helps reduce wrinkles.

“Shiny, thick hair starts from within — supplements can make a real difference when combined with a healthy diet and proper care.”

Supporting your hair with the right nutrients can significantly improve its growth, texture, and resilience. Talk to a healthcare professional before starting any new supplements, especially if you have underlying conditions.