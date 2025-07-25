World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Gastroenterologist Lists Five Hidden Causes of Chronic Nausea

Constant Nausea Could Be a Warning Sign of Serious Illness
Health

If you find yourself frequently feeling nauseous without an apparent cause, don’t dismiss it. According to gastroenterologist Nikita Kharlov, this symptom can signal a variety of hidden health issues — some of them serious.

Stomachache
Photo: freepik.com by benzoix, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Stomachache

“One of the most common reasons is chronic gastritis, especially the atrophic type,” the doctor told Pravda.ru. “This condition progresses slowly, and nausea might be the only noticeable symptom for quite a while.”

Another possible cause is intoxication from environmental exposure. Living in a damp home with mold or working in an environment with toxic substances can also manifest in persistent nausea, Kharlov explained.

Bile duct stagnation is also a frequent culprit. Gallstones or inflammation in the liver and gallbladder can disrupt digestion and cause nausea.

A fourth cause is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Though symptoms vary, nausea is one of the possible manifestations of IBS and should not be overlooked.

Finally, chronic stress can also trigger nausea. “Yes, stress alone can activate the brain’s nausea center,” Kharlov noted, emphasizing that psychological health can have very real physical effects.

“In rare cases, persistent nausea can be an early warning sign of oncological disease. Don’t delay a medical consultation if this symptom becomes regular,” the doctor advised.

In short, nausea that doesn’t go away shouldn’t be brushed off. Whether the cause is environmental, digestive, or neurological, early diagnosis can make all the difference.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
