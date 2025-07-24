Cola Drinks Could Damage the Brain

Cola-Based Sodas May Harm Brain Function, New Study Finds

Cola-based soft drinks have long been under scrutiny for their impact on weight gain and metabolic disorders. Now, a new concern has emerged — their potential to impair brain function and memory. Recent findings published in the journal ScienceDirect reveal troubling effects of these beverages on cognitive health.

How Sugary Soda Affects Memory

Researchers found that regular consumption of cola-based sodas may lead to memory impairment and slower mental processing. The study, conducted on genetically modified lab rats, was designed to explore how such drinks influence the aging brain.

What the Experiment Showed

The experiment involved rats genetically predisposed to age-related brain changes. They were divided into groups:

One group received only water

The other had access to both water and cola-based soda

The trial lasted 67 days, during which the rats were periodically tested in mazes to assess their cognitive abilities.

Key Findings

Young rats (2 and 8 months old) quickly exhibited memory issues

(2 and 8 months old) quickly exhibited memory issues Older rats (14 months) showed less severe cognitive decline, but their brain tissue revealed a buildup of harmful compounds

(14 months) showed less severe cognitive decline, but their brain tissue revealed a buildup of harmful compounds Oxidative stress in brain tissue occurred regardless of age — a major risk factor

"Researchers concluded that younger brains are more vulnerable, but even mature organisms are not immune to the neurological damage caused by sugary sodas."

What This Means for Humans

While the study was conducted on animals, its implications for human health are significant. Regular consumption of sugary soft drinks — especially during youth — may impair cognitive function and speed up brain aging.

Experts caution that reducing or eliminating such drinks from the diet could protect long-term brain health and preserve memory and mental agility.