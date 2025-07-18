World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Why Walking Isn’t Enough: The Real Science Behind Everyday Activity

How often have you put off exercise because you lacked time, energy, or equipment? It often seems like you need everything at once — a gym membership, proper shoes, a workout plan. But in reality, taking care of your body can start with something as simple as a walk. Still, is it really that simple?

Photo: Designed be Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Walking Is a Good Start, But Not the Finish Line

Walking is one of the most accessible and safest forms of physical activity. It requires no special training and can easily be incorporated into daily life — walking to the store, strolling during lunch, or getting off the bus a stop early. For seniors, people with disabilities, or those recovering from injuries, walking may be the only available form of movement.

However, despite its universality, walking has a significant limitation — it cannot replace a full workout. If your goal is to strengthen your heart, lose weight, or boost endurance, walking alone won’t cut it.

Intensity Matters

For exercise to be truly effective, it’s not enough to simply move — you must move with purpose and intensity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. Walking at 5–6 km/h counts as moderate, but it doesn’t reach vigorous levels.

In other words, to reap benefits from walking, you have to walk a lot. For example, 30 minutes a day at least five times a week — and that’s just the minimum recommended amount.

Few Calories, Few Results

It’s a common myth that walking is an effective way to lose weight. While you do burn calories, it’s far less than most people expect. According to Harvard Health, a 70 kg person walking at 5.5 km/h burns about 298 calories per hour. That translates to just over 1,000 calories a week with daily 30-minute walks — roughly equivalent to losing one-third of a kilogram.

To lose weight at a healthy rate — 0.5 to 1 kg per week — you’d need to triple your walking time or combine it with more intense activities like running, swimming, or weight training.

What Should You Choose?

If you’re just starting your journey toward a more active lifestyle, walking is an excellent first step. It’s safe, fits into almost any schedule, and helps build the habit of movement. But if your goal is noticeable changes in your health and body, you’ll need to go further: increase your pace, diversify your activities, and alternate cardio with strength training.

Moderate and vigorous exercises have a stronger impact on life expectancy than walking — especially for middle-aged adults.

This finding comes from a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

