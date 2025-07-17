World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

AI Can Predict Your Heart Attack Risk from a Retinal Photo

Breakthrough: Eye Scan and AI Forecasts Heart Disease in Seconds
Health

A standard digital photograph of the retina may soon become a powerful tool in predicting a person’s risk of heart attack or stroke within the next ten years. A team of international researchers from the University of Dundee has developed an AI-driven system that can analyze these images and deliver an individualized cardiovascular risk profile in mere seconds. The findings were published in the journal Cardiovascular Diabetology.

Heartache
Photo: Freepik by shayne_ch13, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Heartache

The algorithm focuses on identifying subtle vascular changes—such as narrowing, blockages, or structural damage—within the retina that mirror the condition of the entire cardiovascular system. In a study involving over 1,200 participants, those flagged by the AI as having the most dramatic rise in risk over a three-year period were found to be 54% more likely to suffer cardiovascular events.

“This approach could transform routine eye exams into lifesaving screening tools,” the researchers noted.

The predictive accuracy of the AI model reached 70% using only retinal images, and 73% when combined with traditional risk assessments and genetic testing. Experts believe that this innovation could soon be integrated into regular ophthalmologic check-ups, making early intervention more accessible.

According to the study’s authors, this technology enables earlier identification of at-risk individuals and supports timely preventive action—from lifestyle changes to medical treatment—with the goal of significantly reducing the incidence of heart attacks and strokes in the future.

In a related finding, scientists previously discovered that drinking plain water regularly was associated with a reduced risk of stroke, further emphasizing the value of simple preventive habits.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
What to Drink in the Heat: Expert Advice on Staying Hydrated Safely
Health
What to Drink in the Heat: Expert Advice on Staying Hydrated Safely
Israel Strikes Assad’s Former Residence in Damascus Amid Rising Tensions
Hotspots and Incidents
Israel Strikes Assad’s Former Residence in Damascus Amid Rising Tensions Видео 
Russia Prepares Fines for Searching Banned Content and Advertising VPNs
Russia
Russia Prepares Fines for Searching Banned Content and Advertising VPNs
Popular
Su-57 Fighter Jet Supports Russian Air Defense With A-50 Coordination

Expert says Su-57 operates within integrated air defense system, requiring A-50 support

Su-57 in Ukraine: Russia’s Stealth Fighter Serves Primarily as Interceptor
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Trump Sets 50-Day Deadline for India to Stop Buying Russian Oil
Video Captures Huge Explosion as Israel Strikes Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus
India Faces US Ultimatum: Cut Russian Crude or Pay Lyuba Lulko Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West Nancy O'Brien Simpson Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented Guy Somerset
Israel Strikes Presidential Palace in Damascus, Syria
Russia to Fine Citizens for Searching Banned Content Online
Russia and China to Launch First-Ever Cross-Border Cable Car in 2026
Russia and China to Launch First-Ever Cross-Border Cable Car in 2026
Last materials
Trump Aligns with NATO’s Ukraine Strategy
63 Killed in Fire at Hypermarket Mall in Iraq’s Kut City
Alexandra Nazarova Becomes First Russian Woman to Swim 100 km in Open Water
Breakthrough: Eye Scan and AI Forecasts Heart Disease in Seconds
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
Su-57 in Ukraine: Russia’s Stealth Fighter Serves Primarily as Interceptor
Box Jellyfish: The World's Most Venomous Sea Creature
India Faces US Ultimatum: Cut Russian Crude or Pay
Russia Prepares Fines for Searching Banned Content and Advertising VPNs
Israel Targets Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.