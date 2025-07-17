AI Can Predict Your Heart Attack Risk from a Retinal Photo

Breakthrough: Eye Scan and AI Forecasts Heart Disease in Seconds

A standard digital photograph of the retina may soon become a powerful tool in predicting a person’s risk of heart attack or stroke within the next ten years. A team of international researchers from the University of Dundee has developed an AI-driven system that can analyze these images and deliver an individualized cardiovascular risk profile in mere seconds. The findings were published in the journal Cardiovascular Diabetology.

Photo: Freepik by shayne_ch13, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Heartache

The algorithm focuses on identifying subtle vascular changes—such as narrowing, blockages, or structural damage—within the retina that mirror the condition of the entire cardiovascular system. In a study involving over 1,200 participants, those flagged by the AI as having the most dramatic rise in risk over a three-year period were found to be 54% more likely to suffer cardiovascular events.

“This approach could transform routine eye exams into lifesaving screening tools,” the researchers noted.

The predictive accuracy of the AI model reached 70% using only retinal images, and 73% when combined with traditional risk assessments and genetic testing. Experts believe that this innovation could soon be integrated into regular ophthalmologic check-ups, making early intervention more accessible.

According to the study’s authors, this technology enables earlier identification of at-risk individuals and supports timely preventive action—from lifestyle changes to medical treatment—with the goal of significantly reducing the incidence of heart attacks and strokes in the future.

In a related finding, scientists previously discovered that drinking plain water regularly was associated with a reduced risk of stroke, further emphasizing the value of simple preventive habits.