What to Drink in the Heat: Expert Advice on Staying Hydrated Safely

When temperatures soar, it's essential not just to drink more, but to choose the right beverages. According to Ekaterina Spetsenko, an expert from Roskachestvo, certain drinks may actually worsen dehydration instead of relieving it.

Sweet sodas and packaged juices are among the least advisable options. Their high sugar content can intensify thirst and strain your metabolism. In some cases, they can even trigger the opposite of what you intend—further dehydration.

Tea and coffee should also be consumed with care. Though refreshing to many, their mild diuretic effect can accelerate fluid loss in hot weather. This is particularly critical for those spending time in the sun or engaging in physical activity.

The greatest risk, however, comes from alcohol. It impairs thermoregulation, dilates blood vessels, dulls sensory responses, and increases the danger of heatstroke. Drinking alcohol in the heat can be genuinely hazardous.

Even sports drinks aren’t always helpful. While isotonics replenish lost electrolytes, many contain sugar levels comparable to soda.

So What Should You Drink?

The best option remains simple: plain or non-carbonated mineral water at room temperature. Also suitable are homemade berry drinks or fruit compotes without added sugar. These drinks are gentle on digestion and help maintain the body's water-salt balance.

For the elderly and children, consistent hydration is especially important. Seniors may not feel thirst as acutely, while children lose water more quickly due to a faster metabolism. The key is to sip fluids throughout the day—not just when thirsty.

And one final tip: avoid ice-cold water. While tempting, it can cause vascular spasms or digestive issues, particularly if your body is already overheated.