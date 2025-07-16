World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ozempic’s Hidden Risk: Study Reveals Link to Barrett’s Esophagus in High-Risk Patients

Health

Widely used diabetes medications from the GLP‑1 receptor agonist class, such as semaglutide found in Ozempic, may significantly raise the risk of developing gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and related complications, according to a new study by McGill University and the Lady Davis Institute in Montreal. The findings were published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Ozempic injection
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under Public domain
Researchers analyzed health data from 24,708 patients who began taking GLP‑1 drugs and compared them with 89,096 patients using SGLT‑2 inhibitors, a different class of diabetes medications. The average follow-up period was approximately three years.

The results showed a 27% higher risk of GERD among GLP‑1 users, and a 55% increased risk of complications. Alarmingly, over 90% of these complications involved Barrett’s esophagus—a condition considered precancerous due to its potential to develop into esophageal cancer.

The highest risks were observed in smokers, obese individuals, and those with preexisting stomach disorders. The researchers recommend that healthcare providers carefully weigh these potential side effects when prescribing GLP‑1 drugs and monitor the gastrointestinal health of at-risk patients closely.

Although the effectiveness of these medications is not in question, the study’s authors stress the need for a personalized treatment approach and ongoing medical supervision to ensure patient safety.

This is not the first safety concern raised about GLP‑1 medications. Earlier reports have also linked popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic to severe ophthalmic complications, including vision loss.

