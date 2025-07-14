World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Heart Disease and Summer Heat: Use AC With Caution, Doctors Say

Air Conditioners Can Be Dangerous for Heart Patients
People suffering from cardiovascular conditions—such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic heart failure, or arrhythmias—should use air conditioning with special caution during the summer months.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Blasts of cold air can trigger reflex vasoconstriction, causing blood vessels to narrow. This sudden shift may lead to spikes in blood pressure, hypertensive crises, irregular heart rhythms, and compromised blood flow to vital organs.

Air conditioners dry out the air, which can lead to gradual and unnoticed dehydration—especially in the elderly. Dehydration increases blood viscosity, which in turn elevates the risk of thrombosis and puts extra strain on the heart.

Another concern is hygiene. Poorly maintained air conditioners may become breeding grounds for viruses and bacteria, potentially affecting respiratory and cardiovascular health.

How to Protect Your Heart in Hot Weather

Cardiologists stress that high temperatures alone already put the heart under stress by causing blood vessels to dilate, raising heart rate, and increasing fluid loss through sweat. This combination can lead to palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, and even fainting, particularly in those with existing heart conditions.

To reduce risks, follow these expert recommendations:

  • Limit sun exposure: Avoid being outside during peak heat hours.
  • Stay well-hydrated: Drink water regularly to prevent dehydration and blood thickening.
  • Wear light, breathable clothing: Natural fabrics help prevent overheating.
  • Choose light foods: Eat fresh meals rich in vitamins and minerals.
  • Avoid alcohol and caffeine: These can worsen dehydration and strain the heart.
  • Reduce physical activity: Especially during midday heat.
  • Minimize temperature fluctuations: Sudden changes stress the cardiovascular system.
  • Seek medical attention: If you experience chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath, consult a doctor immediately.

In summary, while air conditioning provides comfort during hot days, it should be used wisely—especially by those with heart issues. Proper hydration, cautious cooling, and regular medical supervision can help you safely navigate the heat of summer.

