Heart Doctor Recommends One Snack That Slashes Heart Attack Risk by 46 Percent

Cardiologist Aurelio Rojas has stated that regularly eating just one simple food could lower the risk of a heart attack by up to 46%. In an interview with Vanitatis, he pointed to walnuts as a powerful ally in cardiovascular prevention.

According to Rojas, consuming three walnuts three times a week is enough to provide significant protection. This benefit comes from the nuts’ rich nutritional profile — they contain large amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants.

“Walnuts help improve arterial function, normalize lipid profiles, and strengthen the cardiovascular system as a whole,” Rojas explained. He added that walnuts may also enhance memory and protect brain health.

For those who dislike nuts, the cardiologist suggested an alternative: chia seeds, which offer comparable health benefits.