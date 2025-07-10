World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Heart Doctor Recommends One Snack That Slashes Heart Attack Risk by 46 Percent

Cardiologist: Eat This One Food to Cut Your Heart Attack Risk by 46 Percent
Cardiologist Aurelio Rojas has stated that regularly eating just one simple food could lower the risk of a heart attack by up to 46%. In an interview with Vanitatis, he pointed to walnuts as a powerful ally in cardiovascular prevention.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rustedstrings Roman Oleinik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
According to Rojas, consuming three walnuts three times a week is enough to provide significant protection. This benefit comes from the nuts’ rich nutritional profile — they contain large amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants.

“Walnuts help improve arterial function, normalize lipid profiles, and strengthen the cardiovascular system as a whole,” Rojas explained. He added that walnuts may also enhance memory and protect brain health.

For those who dislike nuts, the cardiologist suggested an alternative: chia seeds, which offer comparable health benefits.

Dermatologists Sound Alarm on Harmful Effects of Toilet Paper Use
Tragedy in Kursk: Boy Who Shielded Mother During Strike Succumbs to Wounds
Kyiv Engulfed in Smoke After 10-Hour Assault Involving Nearly 400 Drones and Missiles
Kyiv Engulfed in Smoke After 10-Hour Assault Involving Nearly 400 Drones and Missiles
