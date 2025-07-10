World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Cashew Nuts Trigger Sharp Rise in Child Anaphylaxis Cases

Cashew Nuts Emerge as Leading Cause of Severe Allergies in Children
Cashew nuts are increasingly triggering dangerous allergic reactions in children, according to researchers from the Charité clinic in Berlin. Their study, published in the journal Allergy, draws on data from the European Anaphylaxis Registry spanning 2007 to 2024.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by hz_westfalen_de, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Out of 5,945 documented cases of food-related allergic reactions, 1,389 were attributed to tree nuts. Among children, cashews were the leading cause of anaphylaxis, responsible for 334 cases — surpassing hazelnuts (211 cases) and walnuts (146). Alarmingly, severe reactions were often triggered by extremely small quantities of cashew — less than a teaspoon in many instances.

The majority of both children and adults were unaware of their allergy beforehand: only 23 percent of children and 21 percent of adults knew they were at risk. Despite adrenaline being the primary emergency treatment for anaphylaxis, it was administered in just 13 percent of pediatric cases and a mere 3 percent of adult cases. Usage rose to around 40 percent only when medical professionals were directly involved.

The researchers stress that the frequency of cashew-induced anaphylaxis in children is rising, establishing cashews as one of the most significant nut allergens today.

In contrast, previous research has revealed unexpected health benefits of walnuts — including their potential to reduce inflammation and lower the risk of colorectal cancer.

