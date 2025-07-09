Dermatologists Sound Alarm on Harmful Effects of Toilet Paper Use

Why Toilet Paper Could Be a Bigger Problem Than You Think

Toilet paper — a staple of daily hygiene — may be quietly undermining your health. According to medical professionals, the wrong kind of toilet paper can lead to microtrauma, allergic reactions, and chronic inflammation, especially in intimate areas.

Photo: flickr.com by marya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Toilet paper