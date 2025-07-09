Dermatologists Sound Alarm on Harmful Effects of Toilet Paper Use

When Cleanliness Hurts
Rough-textured toilet paper or products with added fragrances may feel fresh, but doctors say they can cause tiny abrasions on delicate skin. These microtears are often invisible but may increase the risk of irritation, infections, and skin sensitivity over time.
Cheap or low-quality toilet paper poses another issue: thin sheets often disintegrate, leaving behind microscopic fragments that can accumulate and trigger localized inflammation in the perineal area.
“People underestimate how much damage daily friction can cause, especially with inferior products,” noted one dermatologist.
What Should You Use Instead?
Doctors advise choosing soft, three-ply, unscented, hypoallergenic toilet paper. Avoid anything labeled as “ultra-strong” or “fragranced,” especially if you have sensitive skin or a history of allergies.
As for wet wipes, they’re not always the solution. While popular for a “cleaner feel,” many contain alcohol or other harsh chemicals that can disrupt the natural microbiome. If wipes must be used, opt for those that are alcohol-free and dermatologically tested.