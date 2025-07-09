Colon Cancer in the Young Is Rising — A Doctor Reveals 6 Subtle Red Flags

6 Early Signs of Colon Cancer in Young Adults

Colon cancer is quietly affecting more young adults every year — and the signs can be subtle.

Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Cancer_Institute by Dr. Cecil Fox (Photographer), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cancer cells

Gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Salhab has warned that the number of young patients being diagnosed with colon cancer is steadily increasing. Writing in his Instagram account, as cited by HuffPost, he outlined six often-overlooked symptoms that may point to this serious disease.

“Even the smallest traces of blood in your stool should prompt a medical check-up,” — Dr. Joseph Salhab

1. Blood in Stool

Whether bright red or dark and tarry, blood in stool should never be ignored, especially if it appears consistently. Though often dismissed as a minor issue, it may indicate internal bleeding or tumor development in the colon.

2. Pencil-Thin Stool

A noticeable change in the shape or consistency of stool, such as narrow, pencil-like stools, can suggest a blockage or narrowing of the colon — a possible result of tumor growth.

3. Digestive Disruptions

Salhab advises paying close attention to persistent constipation, chronic diarrhea, or fluctuations between the two. These can be subtle indicators of dysfunction in the gastrointestinal tract, and in some cases, linked to cancerous changes.

4. Unexplained Fatigue or Weakness

Feeling tired all the time despite adequate rest? This may be due to internal blood loss, which often occurs slowly and silently in colon cancer patients, resulting in anemia and chronic exhaustion.

5. Weight Loss and Appetite Loss

Unintentional weight loss, especially when paired with a decline in appetite, may reflect the body’s struggle with an underlying malignancy. Salhab emphasizes this as a common but underestimated sign.

6. Night Sweats

Colon cancer may also disrupt the body’s metabolic and hormonal balance. Patients frequently report waking up drenched in sweat, which Dr. Salhab calls “a particularly troubling symptom,” especially when it occurs without any infection or fever.

“If you wake up soaking wet at night — that’s a red flag. Don’t ignore it.” — Dr. Joseph Salhab

Why It Matters

While colon cancer is more commonly associated with older adults, the trend among young people is rising sharply, often with late diagnoses due to a lack of awareness. Recognizing even the mildest changes could lead to early detection — and save lives.

Doctors recommend regular screening starting at age 45, or earlier if there is a family history. But if symptoms appear, no matter your age, medical attention is critical.