Pigmentation Explained: Sun, Hormones, Age, and More

Dark Spots on Your Skin? What They Really Mean—and When to Worry
They show up uninvited. One day your skin is clear, the next—pigmentation spots take over your cheekbones, ignore makeup, and ruin every selfie. If that sounds familiar, you're not alone: one in three women over 25 has faced surprise skin discoloration at some point.

And if you think the sun is the only culprit—sorry, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Sun: The Master Provoker, Even on Cloudy Days

Melanin is nature’s way of shielding us from UV rays. But skip SPF for a stroll to the store, and your skin cells may go into panic mode—overproducing pigment in random areas.

Even in the shade or on overcast days, UV light is working overtime, and fair skin often can’t keep up. That’s when unwanted spots start showing.

Hormones: The Hidden Conductors of Facial Chaos

Pregnancy, birth control pills, thyroid issues—these can all cause melasma, a hormonal form of hyperpigmentation. The resulting blotches often appear unpredictably, like someone smudged dirt across your face.

This isn’t just cosmetic—it’s your body sending a signal that something inside is out of balance.

Age: When Skin Slows Down

After 40, your skin’s cell turnover rate slows. Even a small scratch or a pimple that would’ve healed overnight in your 20s can now leave a lingering shadow.

Welcome to the world of post-inflammatory pigmentation—the bonus track of aging skin.

Stress, Diet, and Smoking: The Internal Saboteurs

Lack of sleep, coffee on an empty stomach, fast food binges, smoking—they all mess with your body’s ability to regulate melanin. The result? Your skin stops protecting you and starts drawing random patterns instead.

Freckles? Cute. But irregular blotches with jagged edges?
That’s your skin asking for help, not highlighter.

When to Worry

If a dark spot changes shape, starts itching, feels firm, or becomes painful—don’t wait. What looks like a pigmentation issue could actually be an inflammatory or hormonal condition.

Dermatologist first. Concealer second.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
