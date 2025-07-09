World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Seven Surprising Facts About Your Microbiome You Never Knew

From mental health to allergies and even fashion choices, the human microbiome is far more influential—and personal—than most people imagine.

Intestines
1. Your Microflora Is Unique and Always Changing

Humans are born sterile. Only after birth, as a baby breathes, touches objects, and is held by family and friends, do bacteria begin to colonize the body. Some are harmful and cause illness; others are essential to health. Together, they form the microbiome. By the age of three, a child’s microbiota has largely settled. Every person’s microbiome is as unique as a fingerprint.

2. The More Microbes, the Better

The human body contains trillions of microbes—more than there are stars in the Milky Way. People who eat a natural, diverse diet tend to host the most beneficial bacteria. Overprocessed food and excessive sterilization reduce microbial diversity.

3. Bacteria: Friend and Foe

Some microbes are double-edged swords. Helicobacter pylori causes stomach ulcers but may protect the throat. The same bacterium can be helpful or harmful depending on context.

4. Probiotics Might Help Fight Depression

Studies show that Lactobacillus rhamnosus can reduce anxiety and depression symptoms by increasing GABA, a calming neurotransmitter. This bacterium is found in many fermented foods like Greek yogurt.

5. Restoring Your Microbiome Isn’t Easy

After antibiotics, commercial probiotics may not be enough. According to microbiologist Martin Blaser, only a medical approach can effectively rebuild a complex microbiome. Consult your doctor.

6. Microbes Are Linked to Allergies

Children with low gut microbe diversity show higher allergy risk. Some harmful bacteria like staphylococci can displace helpful ones, weakening the immune balance.

7. Bacteria Can Shape Your Behavior

The parasite Toxoplasma gondii can alter human social behavior and even affect clothing choices. While generally harmless, it can be dangerous during pregnancy or for immunocompromised individuals.

