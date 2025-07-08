World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Household Toxins: How to Replace 10 Dangerous Items in Your Home

10 Common Toxic Items in Your Home and Eco-Friendly Replacements
Health

We all strive to make our homes cozy, yet few realize that some familiar items may harbor dangerous substances that degrade air quality, accelerate aging, impair organ function, and reduce overall quality of life. Here are the ten most common household toxin sources and simple alternatives to reduce harm.

Soy wax candles
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Soy wax candles

1. Old Carpets and Rugs

Aging carpets trap dust, allergens, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from flame retardants and antimicrobials.

Replace with: natural-fiber rugs or regularly deep-clean using a steam cleaner.

2. Particleboard and MDF Furniture

Furniture made from particleboard and fiberboard can emit formaldehyde—a carcinogen that irritates airways and indoor air.

Choose: solid wood pieces or ventilate rooms, especially when installing new furniture.

3. Plastic Containers and Packaging

Food plastics often contain bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, which leach into food and disrupt hormones.

Switch to: glass containers and avoid heating food in plastic.

4. Chemical Air Fresheners

These often include phthalates and VOCs, which can harm respiratory and endocrine systems.

Use instead: essential oils or simply open windows regularly.

5. Paraffin Candles and Incense Sticks

Many candles are made from petroleum-based paraffin, releasing benzene and toluene when burned, causing headaches and allergies.

Opt for: natural wax candles like soy or beeswax.

6. Harsh Cleaning Products

Cleaners often contain ammonia or chlorine, which can irritate skin, eyes, and respiratory tracts.

Try: eco-friendly alternatives or homemade mixes like vinegar and baking soda.

7. Vinyl or Plastic Curtains

PVC curtains may release phthalates, which interfere with endocrine function.

Choose: cotton or linen curtains as healthier alternatives.

8. Mattresses Treated with Flame Retardants

Fire-retardant chemicals can emit toxic agents that affect the nervous system and trigger allergies.

Buy: untreated mattresses or those made with natural fillings.

9. Electronics

Devices like TVs and computers contain brominated flame retardants and other chemicals that off-gas when heated, affecting hormones and immune health.

Reduce exposure: turn them off when unused and ensure proper ventilation.

10. Old Lead-Based Paint

Homes built over 30 years ago may have lead paint; loosened flakes or dust pose health hazards, especially for children.

Action: replace old paint with safe, lead-free alternatives.

How to Better Protect Your Health at Home

Creating a cozy home is important—but so is your health. Removing hazardous items and opting for eco-friendly substitutes can improve life quality and reduce health risks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia’s Unfriendly Nations List May Shrink as Diplomatic Ties Improve
World
Russia’s Unfriendly Nations List May Shrink as Diplomatic Ties Improve
Fraud Allegations and Suicide: The Tragic Fall of Roman Starovoit
Russia
Fraud Allegations and Suicide: The Tragic Fall of Roman Starovoit
Poland Reinstates Border Control with Germany, Citing National Security
World
Poland Reinstates Border Control with Germany, Citing National Security
Popular
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told

When Donald Trump had his rather emotional breakdown recently, referring to President Vladimir Putin as "crazy”, there was truly an element of insanity to the claim…only not the way some believe

'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Roman Starovoit Suicide in Moscow: His Grieving Girlfriend Found Near His Body
Roman Starovoit’s Girlfriend Polina K. Identifies His Body After Suspected Suicide
Russia Offers Nuclear Support to Iran for Peaceful Energy Use
Mystery of Zebra Stripes Solved—And It’s Not Camouflage
Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson 'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told Guy Somerset Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics Lyuba Lulko
Roman Starovoit’s Final Hours: He Took His Life Hours Before Scheduled Interrogation
Satellite Data Confirms Iranian Strikes on Key Israeli Bases and Infrastructure
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Last materials
Summer on a Plate: Classic Panzanella Salad Recipe
Grounded with a Ticket: The Hidden Risk of Airline Overbooking
Five Simple Habits to Keep Skin Glowing After 30
10 Common Toxic Items in Your Home and Eco-Friendly Replacements
Eight Eco-Friendly Ways to Keep Wasps Out of Your Garden
How Walking, Coffee & Sleep Prevent Heart Disease, According to Brits
Mexican Boxer Pedro Rodriguez Found Dead After Fight in Phoenix
Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns?
Rotterdam Port Prepares for NATO-Russia Conflict with Military Cargo Plans
Taliban Invites Tourists to Afghanistan in Bizarre Promotional Video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.