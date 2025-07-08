World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Every year, cardiovascular disease (CVD) claims over 170,000 lives in the United Kingdom—accounting for one in four deaths.

Walking
Photo: freepik.com by jcomp, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Walking

Senior cardiac nurse Ruth Goss from the British Heart Foundation emphasizes the power of physical activity in lowering cardiovascular risk.

Why CVD Is the Leading Killer

CVD includes ischemic heart disease, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, strokes, and vascular dementia. Some 7.6 million people in the UK live with one of these conditions—twice the number affected by cancer and Alzheimer’s combined—and the figure continues to rise. In 2025, CVD mortality increased for the first time in fifty years.

5 Simple Habits for a Healthy Heart

1. Move at Least 30 Minutes Daily

Aim for 150 minutes weekly—via brisk walking, swimming, cycling, gardening, or even housework—divided into 30-minute daily sessions. Stair climbing instead of taking the elevator, for instance, can reduce CVD death risk by 39%.

2. Watch Your Diet—and Meal Timing

Dietitian Dell Stanford advises choosing whole grains; including lean proteins like fish, eggs, legumes, and lean meats; eating more fruits and vegetables; and favoring unsaturated fats such as olive or canola oil, nuts, seeds, avocado, and fatty fish.

Avoid late-night meals:

“Our circadian rhythms are designed for daytime eating and nighttime sleep. Disruptions affect cholesterol, blood sugar, weight—and thus heart health.”

3. Coffee: Friend or Foe?

Moderate coffee intake (2–3 cups/day) lowers CVD risk due to polyphenols, which reduce inflammation. But more than 4–5 cups daily may raise blood pressure, heart rate, and anxiety. Best to drink coffee in the morning—afternoon or evening coffee disrupts circadian rhythms and increases blood pressure.

4. Stay Properly Hydrated

Dehydration thickens blood, increasing the risk of clots and heart attacks. Drink water, tea, coffee, low-fat milk, and unsweetened beverages regularly.

5. Get at Least 7 Hours of Sleep

Insufficient sleep raises the risk of stroke and heart attack. Adults need 7–9 hours per night, and even irregular sleep patterns are risky, even if the total sleep time seems adequate.

How to Reduce Stroke & Heart Attack Risk

Atherosclerosis—fat deposits in arteries—links heart attacks and strokes. To lower risk: eat more fiber (oats, beans); limit salt to 6 g/day; replace saturated and trans fats with healthy ones; do ≥150 minutes of aerobic exercise weekly plus strength training twice; monitor blood pressure (especially over age 40); quit smoking; and limit alcohol to 14 units per week.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death, but simple daily habits—movement, balanced nutrition, sufficient sleep, moderate coffee intake, and hydration—can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Don’t postpone heart care—start small today to enjoy more years of active, full life with loved ones.

Marina Lebedeva
Dmitry Sudakov
