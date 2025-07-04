World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Japanese Diet Explained: Strict 2-Week Plan with Big Risks

Lose 7 kg in 13 Days? The Truth About the Japanese Diet
Health

Each summer, the familiar yearning to “fit into that dress” resurfaces—and with it, the talk of fast-track slimming diets. Once again in the spotlight is the “Japanese diet,” which claims up to 8 kg of weight loss in just 13 days. It sounds like a dream—but is it realistic or safe?

Diet
Photo: Freepik by jcomp is licensed under Рublic domain
Diet

What is the 'Japanese Diet'?

Despite its name, this regimen bears little resemblance to traditional Japanese cuisine—no rice, miso soup, or sushi. Rather, it's a strict protein-vegetable detox with ultra-low calories (approximately 800–1,000 kcal/day), and total bans on:

  • Salt
  • Sugar
  • Bread
  • Alcohol

Sample Daily Menu

With no snacks or desserts—and not even porridge—here’s an example of the almost Spartan daily plan:

  • Day 1: black coffee (no sugar), boiled egg, stewed cabbage, fish
  • Day 2: coffee, carrot, beef, apple
  • Day 3: coffee, toast, cucumber, eggs, tomato

Why People Try It

  • Rapid weight reduction: up to 5–8 kg in two weeks
  • A hard reset on overeating habits
  • No need to log calories or plan complex meals

Popular in spring/summer for quick “beach body” results

Hidden Pitfalls

  • Extremely low calories lead to dizziness, weakness, irritability
  • Unbalanced nutrition: too little healthy fat, fiber, calcium
  • Metabolism may slow down, with weight quickly returning
  • Contraindicated for gastritis, diabetes, kidney, or heart conditions
“This is not a lifestyle, but a short, tough sprint—and not everyone finishes this marathon,”

warn nutritionists.

Who the Diet Is For

Only healthy individuals with strong willpower should consider this — and only for a short period, after consulting a medical professional. This is not a long-term health plan, but an emergency tool to shed weight fast.

The Japanese diet isn’t about taste or enjoyment—it’s pure control and results, requiring discipline and a clear understanding of its transient benefits and serious health risks.

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
