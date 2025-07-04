Japanese Diet Explained: Strict 2-Week Plan with Big Risks

Lose 7 kg in 13 Days? The Truth About the Japanese Diet

Each summer, the familiar yearning to “fit into that dress” resurfaces—and with it, the talk of fast-track slimming diets. Once again in the spotlight is the “Japanese diet,” which claims up to 8 kg of weight loss in just 13 days. It sounds like a dream—but is it realistic or safe?

What is the 'Japanese Diet'?

Despite its name, this regimen bears little resemblance to traditional Japanese cuisine—no rice, miso soup, or sushi. Rather, it's a strict protein-vegetable detox with ultra-low calories (approximately 800–1,000 kcal/day), and total bans on:

Salt

Sugar

Bread

Alcohol

Sample Daily Menu

With no snacks or desserts—and not even porridge—here’s an example of the almost Spartan daily plan:

Day 1 : black coffee (no sugar), boiled egg, stewed cabbage, fish

: black coffee (no sugar), boiled egg, stewed cabbage, fish Day 2 : coffee, carrot, beef, apple

: coffee, carrot, beef, apple Day 3: coffee, toast, cucumber, eggs, tomato

Why People Try It

Rapid weight reduction: up to 5–8 kg in two weeks

A hard reset on overeating habits

No need to log calories or plan complex meals

Popular in spring/summer for quick “beach body” results

Hidden Pitfalls

Extremely low calories lead to dizziness, weakness, irritability

lead to dizziness, weakness, irritability Unbalanced nutrition: too little healthy fat, fiber, calcium

Metabolism may slow down , with weight quickly returning

, with weight quickly returning Contraindicated for gastritis, diabetes, kidney, or heart conditions

“This is not a lifestyle, but a short, tough sprint—and not everyone finishes this marathon,”

warn nutritionists.

Who the Diet Is For

Only healthy individuals with strong willpower should consider this — and only for a short period, after consulting a medical professional. This is not a long-term health plan, but an emergency tool to shed weight fast.

The Japanese diet isn’t about taste or enjoyment—it’s pure control and results, requiring discipline and a clear understanding of its transient benefits and serious health risks.