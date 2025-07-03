World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Farm-Made vs. Industrial Butter: What's the Difference?

Natural Butter Myths Busted: Truth Revealed
Health

It smells like childhood, melts on toast and adds flavor to porridge. Yet, there are so many rumors about butter! It raises cholesterol, makes us gain weight, and its packages say "natural". Which of these is true?

Butter
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by blu-news.org, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Butter

Myth #1: Butter Raises Cholesterol

Yes, butter contains saturated fats. But when consumed in moderation and of high quality, it has no negative impact. In fact, some fats help metabolism and support brain health.

Myth #2: Butter Makes You Fat

Weight gain comes from overeating generally, not from any single product. Natural butter contains B vitamins that aid metabolism. The key is portion control.

Myth #3: All Butter Is Alike

Not at all. Quality depends on the cow’s diet, living conditions, and production methods. Farm-made butter is usually tastier and healthier.

How to Choose Quality Butter

  • Ingredients: Ideally, only cream—no added oils or stabilizers.
  • Color: Creamy or light yellow (winter butter is paler).
  • Texture: Firm yet spreadable, without excessive water or brittleness.
  • Aroma & Flavor: Mildly creamy, without sourness or bitterness.

Home Quality Tests

  1. Melting test: It should melt into a clear golden liquid.
  2. Slice test: The cut should be smooth and shiny, with no granular bits.
  3. Smell: Fresh and delicate—never rancid or sour.

Evgeniya Petrova
Dmitry Sudakov
