Farm-Made vs. Industrial Butter: What’s the Difference?

Myth #1: Butter Raises Cholesterol
Yes, butter contains saturated fats. But when consumed in moderation and of high quality, it has no negative impact. In fact, some fats help metabolism and support brain health.
Myth #2: Butter Makes You Fat
Weight gain comes from overeating generally, not from any single product. Natural butter contains B vitamins that aid metabolism. The key is portion control.
Myth #3: All Butter Is Alike
Not at all. Quality depends on the cow’s diet, living conditions, and production methods. Farm-made butter is usually tastier and healthier.
How to Choose Quality Butter
- Ingredients: Ideally, only cream—no added oils or stabilizers.
- Color: Creamy or light yellow (winter butter is paler).
- Texture: Firm yet spreadable, without excessive water or brittleness.
- Aroma & Flavor: Mildly creamy, without sourness or bitterness.
Home Quality Tests
- Melting test: It should melt into a clear golden liquid.
- Slice test: The cut should be smooth and shiny, with no granular bits.
- Smell: Fresh and delicate—never rancid or sour.