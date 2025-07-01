Lower‑Ab Exercises: Simple Moves for a Stronger Core

You’ve Been Ignoring Your Lower Abs—Try These 5 Moves

Most people focus on upper abs, but training the lower portion of your core matters more than you might think. Strong lower abs improve posture, reduce back pain, and support mobility. These five simple moves fit into any routine and take just 10 minutes.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Abs exercises

1. Reverse Crunch

Lie on your back, knees bent at 90°. Lift your hips off the floor, curling your pelvis toward your chest. Slowly lower your legs and hips back down. Repeat for 12–15 reps. This targets the rectus abdominis without straining your hip flexors.

2. Mountain Climbers (Slow & Controlled)

Start in a plank. Slowly draw one knee toward your chest, then alternate. Aim for 30 seconds of quality work with slow, deliberate movement. Studies show this engages both rectus and obliques, boosting core stability.

3. Scissor Kicks (Flutter Kicks)

Lie on your back with hands under your hips. Lift legs a few inches off the ground and flutter up and down, alternating legs. Do this for 30 seconds. This strengthens lower abs and hip flexors—but remember, fat loss must come from diet and full-body activity.

4. Plank Knee‑Tuck

In plank position on hands or forearms, bring one knee toward the opposite elbow, then switch. Continue alternating for 30 seconds. This recruits the deep core (transversus abdominis) and enhances spinal stability.

5. Pelvic Lift (Hip Bridge)

Lie on your back, knees bent. Lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Hold for 3 deep breaths, repeat 10–12 times. This engages lower abs, glutes, and lower back, improving posture and back support.

Perform this circuit 2–3 times weekly. Start with one round, then build to two. Pair these exercises with aerobic activity and a balanced diet to unlock visible results—since you can’t spot-reduce fat.

Stronger lower abs do more than sculpt your midsection—they support your spine, improve balance, and make daily movements easier. Try these five moves consistently, and you’ll feel the difference—in posture, performance, and confidence.