World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Simple 5‑Minute Home Exercise to Tighten Your Double Chin

Double Chin Will Be Gone in Five Minutes
Health

A double chin isn’t always about weight—it often signals poor posture, weak neck muscles, or tongue positioning. The good news? You can define your jawline in just five minutes a day, without surgery or intensive workouts.

Double chin
Photo: Openverse by inhisgrace, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/
Double chin

A Simple Chin Lift Anyone Can Do

Sit upright and press your tongue flat against the roof of your mouth. Slowly tilt your chin upwards, feeling a stretch along your neck. Hold for 10 seconds, then lower. Repeat 15 times. This activates muscles that are usually “asleep” from everyday habits.

Boost Results with DIY Lymph Drainage Massage

After exercising, apply a drop of jojoba oil. Using your knuckles, gently massage from your collarbones upwards toward the chin. The motion should be firm but smooth—think of “pushing away” puffiness.

These two steps alone tone muscles, reduce swelling, and improve lymphatic flow—without skincare products or injections.

One Lifestyle Change That Makes a Big Difference

Sleep on your back. Side or stomach positions can crease your skin and exaggerate the double chin over time.

Visible Results in Just One Week

Make this routine part of your morning dental-care ritual and repeat before bedtime. Within seven days, your chin area feels tighter; after a month, you may forget about contouring makeup.

Neck and chin fitness not only refines your profile—it improves posture, clears tension, and even eases headaches. Try pairing the chin lift with a neck stretch or a fish‑face exercise for an all-round facial workout.

Take Your Routine Further

  • Fish-face: Suck in your cheeks and lips, hold for five seconds, repeat 10 times.
  • Chin tuck: Gently retract your chin and hold for 5–10 seconds; repeat 7–10 times to strengthen neck flexors and improve posture.
  • Fish-face + neck rotation: Combine both for deeper engagement of jaw and neck muscles.

Give yourself five minutes in the morning and evening—and watch your chin and neck transform naturally.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Allocates 6.3% of GDP to Military Spending, Putin Says It’s 'Too Much'
Russia
Russia Allocates 6.3% of GDP to Military Spending, Putin Says It’s 'Too Much'
China Hails Putin's Answer to Provocative Question About Taiwan
World
China Hails Putin's Answer to Provocative Question About Taiwan
Ukraine Loses Major Lithium Deposit to Russia to Trump's Great Disappointment
World
Ukraine Loses Major Lithium Deposit to Russia to Trump's Great Disappointment
Popular
Russian Forces Hit Key Fuel Hub for Ukraine's Navy in Precision Strike

The Russian army has struck an oil terminal supplying fuel to the Ukrainian Navy, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Russia and Azerbaijan at Odds as 2001 Murder Case Reignites Ethnic Tensions
Drinking Instant Coffee May Increase Risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Azerbaijan Forgets It Defeated Armenia, Not Russia
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening Nancy O'Brien Simpson Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma
7 Surprising Cat Behaviors and What They Really Mean
Ukraine Confirms Number of Russian POWs Executed After Capture
Engine Lifespan Basics: How to Get 200,000+ Miles
Engine Lifespan Basics: How to Get 200,000+ Miles
Last materials
Double Chin Will Be Gone in Five Minutes
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions
You’re Shortening Your Engine’s Life Without Knowing It
Brew Saffron Tea the Right Way: Unlock the Golden Health Gains
Naked Mole‑Rats: The Underground Superhero Revealed
You’re Baking Cottage Cheese Casserole All Wrong: The Rise Trick
You’ve Been Misunderstanding Your Cat: 7 Strange Behavioral Clues
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.