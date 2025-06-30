World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Drinking Instant Coffee May Increase Risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Instant Coffee Linked to Higher Risk of Blindness, New Study Finds
Health

Instant coffee may significantly increase the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) — one of the leading causes of blindness in the elderly. This conclusion was reached by scientists who conducted a large-scale genetic analysis using data from nearly 200,000 people. The study was published in Food Science & Nutrition.

A small cup of coffee
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Julius Schorzman, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
A small cup of coffee

Using Mendelian randomization and genetic correlation analysis, the researchers found that individuals with a heightened genetic sensitivity to instant coffee — meaning they are more likely to consume it in greater quantities — have nearly a sevenfold increased risk of developing AMD, a vision-threatening condition. In contrast, ground coffee and decaffeinated coffee showed no such effects.

The authors emphasize that the concern is not about regular coffee, but specifically instant coffee — its production involves the formation of substances that can trigger inflammation and oxidative stress in the retina. The role of so-called advanced glycation end-products (AGEs), which form during the high-temperature drying of coffee extract, is also under discussion.

While a direct causal relationship has not yet been definitively established, the study suggests that physicians should consider genetic risk when making dietary recommendations and particularly advise limiting instant coffee intake for individuals predisposed to AMD.

Earlier research highlighted the benefits of black coffee. It showed that drinking 1-2 cups per day may reduce the risk of premature death by 14 percent — especially when consumed without sugar or fatty additives.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas
Europe
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas
China Hails Putin's Answer to Provocative Question About Taiwan
World
China Hails Putin's Answer to Provocative Question About Taiwan
Railway Flashpoint: Russia–NATO War Scenario Centered on Lithuania
Europe
Railway Flashpoint: Russia–NATO War Scenario Centered on Lithuania
Popular
Moscow Airport Horror: Toddler Hospitalized With Brain Injuries After Assault

The man, who had arrived from Egypt, approached a family from Kabul (Afghanistan) and attacked a two-year-old boy in the baggage claim area of Terminal C

Man Grabs Toddler and Throws Him Violently on the Floor at Moscow Airport
Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order
Russia's Special Military Operation Yields Strategic and Political Victories for Moscow
Emergency Landing Grounds Critical B‑2A Bomber in Hawaii During Strategic Ruse
‘White Gold’ Under Russian Control: Key Ukrainian Lithium Deposit Captured
Europe Quietly Supports Hungary’s Veto on Ukraine’s EU Membership Bid Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda Nancy O'Brien Simpson
North Korean To Send 6,000 More Troops to Ukraine Conflict Zone
Emmanuel Macron Warns Against Endless Escalation, Opens Door to Russia Dialogue
Over Half of NATO Could Be Drawn Into War Over Kaliningrad Rail Incident
Over Half of NATO Could Be Drawn Into War Over Kaliningrad Rail Incident
Last materials
Instant Coffee Linked to Higher Risk of Blindness, New Study Finds
Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
Ukraine Loses Major Lithium Deposit to Russia to Trump's Great Disappointment
Europe Quietly Supports Hungary’s Veto on Ukraine’s EU Membership Bid
Putin Welcomes Signals from U.S. Firms Looking to Resume Operations in Russia
Brazil Eyes Russian Floating Nuclear Plants to Power Remote Amazon Regions
Russia Allocates 6.3% of GDP to Military Spending, Putin Says It’s 'Too Much'
Putin: Russia Ready for Round 3 of Talks with Ukraine
Chechen President's Son Adam Kadyrov, Known for Quran Incident, Plans Marriage Ceremony
NATO Forces Simulate Breach of Russian Air Defenses Using Iran Conflict Scenario
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.