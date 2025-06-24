Bowel Cancer Rising Among Young Women

Over Half of Bowel Cancer Cases Can Be Prevented

More than half of all bowel cancer cases can be prevented, UK-based cancer research charity Cancer Research UK said.

Photo: freepik.com by pch.vector, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Intestines

Causes of cancer in some individuals remain unknown. However, there are several major risk factors:

unbalanced diet,

obesity,

alcohol consumption,

smoking.

In recent years, bowel cancer has been increasingly diagnosed in people under the age of 50, and the disease tends to behave more aggressively in women, Nicola Smith, Head of Public Engagement at Cancer Research UK said in a conversation with the Daily Mirror.

Much can be done to reduce the risk of developing cancer. In addition to avoiding harmful habits, she urged people to eat more vegetables, fruits, greens, whole grains, and any foods rich in dietary fiber.

Fiber reduces the risk of bowel cancer, but unfortunately, most people fail to meet the recommended daily intake, the specialist noted.