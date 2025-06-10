World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Fitness anxiety: when social media turns exercise into guilt and pressure

Experts warn: if skipping a workout makes you feel ashamed, you may be at risk
Health

Have you ever felt guilty for missing a workout or not looking like fitness influencers online? You’re not alone — and it could be a sign of fitness anxiety.

Женщина на беговой дорожке
Photo: Designed be Freepik by jcomp, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Женщина на беговой дорожке

A new study shows that constant exposure to “ideal bodies” on Instagram and TikTok is fueling emotional stress around exercise, especially for women. What should feel empowering becomes a source of shame and pressure.

According to this report by Pravda.ru, the aesthetics-driven culture of social media may be sabotaging our relationship with movement and health.

Triggers and how to respond

Trigger Emotional effect Healthy response
“Perfect” body images Low self-esteem Follow realistic accounts
Extreme fitness challenges Fear of failure Focus on personal progress
Over-the-top workout videos Guilt and burnout Practice self-compassion

Myths vs. facts

  • Myth: Guilt is a good workout motivator
    Fact: It leads to exhaustion and unhealthy habits.
  • Myth: More fitness content means more motivation
    Fact: It often leads to harmful comparison.

FAQ

  • How do I know if I have fitness anxiety?
    If workouts or food cause guilt, fear, or shame — it’s a sign.
  • Does unfollowing help?
    Yes, and so does building a kinder relationship with your body.

Better ways to move

  • Exercise because it feels good — not to “burn off” calories
  • Replace visual goals with energy, strength, and flexibility
  • Celebrate what your body can do, not just how it looks

Health starts when you stop punishing yourself. Your body is not your enemy — and movement should never be a punishment.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Now reading
This animal can regrow its brain — and survives only in a single Mexican lake
Animal
This animal can regrow its brain — and survives only in a single Mexican lake
Damaged Russian Bombers to Be Repaired After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
World
Damaged Russian Bombers to Be Repaired After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Popular
They built a house with 8,000 bottles — and it's fully livable

A couple in Spain built a full house from recycled glass bottles in two years. Sustainable, creative, and beautiful.

Spanish couple uses glass bottles to build a seven-room house — here’s how
These three proteins are ideal for adults over 50 — and easy to include
Top 3 protein sources for people over 50 — easy, healthy, and essential
Can physics explain consciousness? Here’s what scientists think so far
Is your Wi-Fi slow? These everyday devices might be to blame
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Your brain at 70 may be sharper than at 60 — science explains why
Four European car brands named most reliable in global study
Forget sit-ups: this 10-minute workout builds your core and pelvic floor
Forget sit-ups: this 10-minute workout builds your core and pelvic floor
Last materials
Experts warn: if skipping a workout makes you feel ashamed, you may be at risk
How muscles grow — and the mistakes that slow your progress
Drivers are using silicone covers to protect side mirrors from rain and glare
This animal can regrow its brain — and survives only in a single Mexican lake
Gardeners share how to fix compacted soil with compost and mulch — no tools needed
Fermented beet soup with kvass: tasty, healthy and gut-friendly
Fatigue, bloating, headaches? Your liver might be overwhelmed
Spanish couple uses glass bottles to build a seven-room house — here’s how
Rare stegosaur skull discovery sheds light on Jurassic giant from England
No more crunches — a short workout for deep abs and safer strength
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.