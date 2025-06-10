Fitness anxiety: when social media turns exercise into guilt and pressure

Experts warn: if skipping a workout makes you feel ashamed, you may be at risk

Have you ever felt guilty for missing a workout or not looking like fitness influencers online? You’re not alone — and it could be a sign of fitness anxiety.

Photo: Designed be Freepik by jcomp, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Женщина на беговой дорожке

A new study shows that constant exposure to “ideal bodies” on Instagram and TikTok is fueling emotional stress around exercise, especially for women. What should feel empowering becomes a source of shame and pressure.

According to this report by Pravda.ru, the aesthetics-driven culture of social media may be sabotaging our relationship with movement and health.

Triggers and how to respond

Trigger Emotional effect Healthy response “Perfect” body images Low self-esteem Follow realistic accounts Extreme fitness challenges Fear of failure Focus on personal progress Over-the-top workout videos Guilt and burnout Practice self-compassion

Myths vs. facts

Myth: Guilt is a good workout motivator

Fact: It leads to exhaustion and unhealthy habits.

Fact: It often leads to harmful comparison.

FAQ

How do I know if I have fitness anxiety?

If workouts or food cause guilt, fear, or shame — it’s a sign.

Yes, and so does building a kinder relationship with your body.

Better ways to move

Exercise because it feels good — not to “burn off” calories

Replace visual goals with energy, strength, and flexibility

Celebrate what your body can do, not just how it looks

Health starts when you stop punishing yourself. Your body is not your enemy — and movement should never be a punishment.