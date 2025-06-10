Fitness anxiety: when social media turns exercise into guilt and pressure

Have you ever felt guilty for missing a workout or not looking like fitness influencers online? You’re not alone — and it could be a sign of fitness anxiety.
A new study shows that constant exposure to “ideal bodies” on Instagram and TikTok is fueling emotional stress around exercise, especially for women. What should feel empowering becomes a source of shame and pressure.
According to this report by Pravda.ru, the aesthetics-driven culture of social media may be sabotaging our relationship with movement and health.
|Trigger
|Emotional effect
|Healthy response
|“Perfect” body images
|Low self-esteem
|Follow realistic accounts
|Extreme fitness challenges
|Fear of failure
|Focus on personal progress
|Over-the-top workout videos
|Guilt and burnout
|Practice self-compassion
Health starts when you stop punishing yourself. Your body is not your enemy — and movement should never be a punishment.
