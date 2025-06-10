Warning signs your liver is overloaded — and what to do about it

Your liver handles over 500 critical functions — but when overloaded, it rarely causes pain. Instead, it sends subtle distress signals through the rest of your body.
Chronic fatigue, bloating, yellowish skin, and headaches may all be signs that your liver is under stress. Ignoring them could mean overlooking an important imbalance.
According to this report from 20minutes.fr, simple lifestyle and diet changes can help restore liver function naturally and safely.
|Symptom
|Possible cause
|What to do
|Constant fatigue
|Toxin accumulation
|Cut alcohol and processed foods
|Abdominal bloating
|Sluggish metabolism
|Eat more bitter greens
|Yellowish skin
|Liver inflammation
|Reduce fats, see a doctor
|Frequent headaches
|Overloaded detox pathways
|Hydrate and reduce sugar
Your liver won’t scream — but it whispers through your skin, digestion, and energy. Listening could make all the difference.
