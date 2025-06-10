World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Warning signs your liver is overloaded — and what to do about it

Fatigue, bloating, headaches? Your liver might be overwhelmed
Health

Your liver handles over 500 critical functions — but when overloaded, it rarely causes pain. Instead, it sends subtle distress signals through the rest of your body.

Операция по пересадке печени ребёнку
Photo: https://t.me/RDKBofficial by официальный канал РДКБ, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Операция по пересадке печени ребёнку

Chronic fatigue, bloating, yellowish skin, and headaches may all be signs that your liver is under stress. Ignoring them could mean overlooking an important imbalance.

According to this report from 20minutes.fr, simple lifestyle and diet changes can help restore liver function naturally and safely.

Common symptoms and liver-friendly solutions

Symptom Possible cause What to do
Constant fatigue Toxin accumulation Cut alcohol and processed foods
Abdominal bloating Sluggish metabolism Eat more bitter greens
Yellowish skin Liver inflammation Reduce fats, see a doctor
Frequent headaches Overloaded detox pathways Hydrate and reduce sugar

Liver myths and facts

  • Myth: If it doesn’t hurt, the liver is fine
    Fact: The liver shows trouble through indirect symptoms.
  • Myth: The liver only digests fat
    Fact: It handles vitamins, hormones, and detox.

FAQ

  • How can I tell if my liver is overworked?
    Blood tests (ALT, AST) and ultrasound can show liver status.
  • Should I do a “detox diet”?
    A consistent, balanced diet works better than temporary detoxes.

Liver-supporting foods

  • Artichoke, arugula, watercress
  • Lemon water on an empty stomach
  • Milk thistle and boldo tea (in moderation)

Your liver won’t scream — but it whispers through your skin, digestion, and energy. Listening could make all the difference.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
*
Now reading
Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
Science
Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
Mind and matter: physics, quantum theory, and the mystery of consciousness
Science
Mind and matter: physics, quantum theory, and the mystery of consciousness
Wi-Fi problems at home? Check these signal-blocking appliances and fix them fast
Science
Wi-Fi problems at home? Check these signal-blocking appliances and fix them fast
Popular
An entire ocean beneath our feet? Discovery stuns scientists

Geologists confirm massive water reservoir beneath the Earth. Could this be a real underground ocean?

Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
The link between finger length and health: what studies reveal
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
Fatty liver disease explained: stages, causes and how to reverse it naturally
Do lemmings commit mass suicide? The truth behind the viral myth
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Scientists discover a new ant genus in Brazil — and its anatomy breaks all the rules
Cardio not working? Here’s why it might fail — and how to make it effective again
Hidden alcohol in food: common products that may contain it without your knowledge
Hidden alcohol in food: common products that may contain it without your knowledge
Last materials
Fatigue, bloating, headaches? Your liver might be overwhelmed
Spanish couple uses glass bottles to build a seven-room house — here’s how
Rare stegosaur skull discovery sheds light on Jurassic giant from England
No more crunches — a short workout for deep abs and safer strength
Memory after 70: how the mind becomes more focused and emotionally wise
These three proteins are ideal for adults over 50 — and easy to include
Fighting cats at home? Learn why it happens and how to restore harmony
Ginkgo biloba in your garden? Here’s how to grow it and use it for wellness
Wi-Fi problems at home? Check these signal-blocking appliances and fix them fast
Mind and matter: physics, quantum theory, and the mystery of consciousness
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.