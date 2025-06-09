World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Fatty liver disease explained: stages, causes and how to reverse it naturally

What to do if your liver shows signs of fat buildup — and when to worry
Health

Fatty liver disease sounds like a condition caused by alcohol — but in fact, the most common form happens in people who don’t drink at all. And most don’t know they have it.

Photo: freepik.com by cookie_studio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a growing concern worldwide. It occurs when fat builds up in liver cells, often due to obesity, poor diet, insulin resistance, or metabolic syndrome. It typically causes no symptoms — until it progresses.

Even people who are not overweight can develop NAFLD. According to this article on Pravda.ru, early detection and lifestyle changes are the key to halting — and sometimes reversing — the condition before it becomes serious.

Stages of fatty liver disease

Stage What happens Symptoms Reversible?
Simple steatosis Fat in liver cells Usually none Yes
NASH Fat + inflammation Fatigue, discomfort Partially
Fibrosis Scar tissue forms Often subtle Rarely
Cirrhosis Liver severely damaged Jaundice, swelling No

Common myths and facts

  • Myth: Only alcohol damages the liver.
    Fact: NAFLD is unrelated to alcohol use.
  • Myth: No pain = no problem.
    Fact: Liver damage can occur silently.

How to protect and heal your liver

  • Lose 5–10% of your body weight to reduce liver fat significantly.
  • Adopt a Mediterranean-style diet rich in fiber, olive oil, vegetables and fish.
  • Exercise at least 150 minutes weekly — walking counts.
  • Cut out sugary drinks, fried food and trans fats.

Fatty liver disease can be frightening, but with awareness and consistent effort, it’s often manageable and even reversible. Early action makes all the difference.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
*
