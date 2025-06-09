Fatty liver disease explained: stages, causes and how to reverse it naturally

Fatty liver disease sounds like a condition caused by alcohol — but in fact, the most common form happens in people who don’t drink at all. And most don’t know they have it.
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a growing concern worldwide. It occurs when fat builds up in liver cells, often due to obesity, poor diet, insulin resistance, or metabolic syndrome. It typically causes no symptoms — until it progresses.
Even people who are not overweight can develop NAFLD. According to this article on Pravda.ru, early detection and lifestyle changes are the key to halting — and sometimes reversing — the condition before it becomes serious.
|Stage
|What happens
|Symptoms
|Reversible?
|Simple steatosis
|Fat in liver cells
|Usually none
|Yes
|NASH
|Fat + inflammation
|Fatigue, discomfort
|Partially
|Fibrosis
|Scar tissue forms
|Often subtle
|Rarely
|Cirrhosis
|Liver severely damaged
|Jaundice, swelling
|No
Fatty liver disease can be frightening, but with awareness and consistent effort, it’s often manageable and even reversible. Early action makes all the difference.
