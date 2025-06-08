Why the fatigue won’t go away? Discover the causes and how to fight it

Constant fatigue is a problem that affects many people, making it difficult to perform daily tasks and impacting overall well-being. If you feel exhausted all the time, even after a good night’s sleep, it may be time to investigate the causes of this persistent tiredness.
Fatigue can be caused by many factors, including lack of sleep, stress, or even nutritional deficiencies. This Pravda.ru article explores the most common reasons for fatigue and offers tips on how to deal with it effectively.
One of the biggest culprits of fatigue is stress. Constant pressure can drain your energy, making it hard to perform even the simplest tasks. Inadequate diet and lack of physical activity can also contribute to constant tiredness.
Understanding the causes of fatigue is the first step in overcoming it. If the problem persists, it’s important to seek medical advice for a proper diagnosis.
|Cause
|How it affects the body
|Solution
|Lack of sleep
|Reduces energy levels and increases stress
|Maintain a healthy sleep routine, 7-8 hours per night
|Vitamin and mineral deficiency
|Reduces energy and increases feelings of fatigue
|Take vitamin supplements and maintain a balanced diet
|Excessive stress
|Exhausts the body and reduces energy levels
|Practice meditation and relaxation techniques
|Sedentary lifestyle
|Weakens the body and reduces physical stamina
|Exercise regularly
With these tips, you can reduce the effects of fatigue and regain an energized, productive life.
