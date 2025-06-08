World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Why the fatigue won't go away? Discover the causes and how to fight it

Health

Constant fatigue is a problem that affects many people, making it difficult to perform daily tasks and impacting overall well-being. If you feel exhausted all the time, even after a good night’s sleep, it may be time to investigate the causes of this persistent tiredness.

Девушка спит с собакой
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Fatigue can be caused by many factors, including lack of sleep, stress, or even nutritional deficiencies. This Pravda.ru article explores the most common reasons for fatigue and offers tips on how to deal with it effectively.

One of the biggest culprits of fatigue is stress. Constant pressure can drain your energy, making it hard to perform even the simplest tasks. Inadequate diet and lack of physical activity can also contribute to constant tiredness.

Understanding the causes of fatigue is the first step in overcoming it. If the problem persists, it’s important to seek medical advice for a proper diagnosis.

Causes of chronic fatigue

Cause How it affects the body Solution
Lack of sleep Reduces energy levels and increases stress Maintain a healthy sleep routine, 7-8 hours per night
Vitamin and mineral deficiency Reduces energy and increases feelings of fatigue Take vitamin supplements and maintain a balanced diet
Excessive stress Exhausts the body and reduces energy levels Practice meditation and relaxation techniques
Sedentary lifestyle Weakens the body and reduces physical stamina Exercise regularly

Myths about chronic fatigue

  • Myth: Fatigue is just a result of poor sleep
    Fact: Fatigue can be caused by factors like stress, emotional problems, and nutritional deficiencies.
  • Myth: Resting more is the only solution for fatigue
    Fact: Improving lifestyle and treating the root cause may be more effective than simply resting more.

Frequently asked questions about fatigue

  • Question: How can I tell if I have chronic fatigue?
    Answer: Chronic fatigue is characterized by constant tiredness, even after resting, and can be accompanied by difficulty concentrating.
  • Question: What can I do to improve my energy?
    Answer: Improving sleep, reducing stress, and maintaining a balanced diet are important steps to combat fatigue.

With these tips, you can reduce the effects of fatigue and regain an energized, productive life.

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
