How habits affect brain health — and how to improve it

Did you know that some everyday habits can negatively affect your brain health? The good news is that small changes can make a big difference.
According to this article from Pravda.ru, improving your mental health doesn’t just mean eating healthy foods, but also adjusting your lifestyle.
|Habit
|Why it harms the brain
|Better option
|Staring at a screen all day
|Overloads the brain with constant stimuli
|Take 5-minute breaks every 30 minutes
|Lack of sleep
|Impairment of memory and attention
|Get 7-9 hours of sleep every night
|No physical exercise
|Lack of oxygen for the brain
|Engage in 30 minutes of physical activity daily
By making these small changes to your lifestyle, you can significantly improve your brain health and overall well-being.
