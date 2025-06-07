How habits affect brain health — and how to improve it

Simple habits that harm your brain — and how to fix them

Did you know that some everyday habits can negatively affect your brain health? The good news is that small changes can make a big difference.

According to this article from Pravda.ru, improving your mental health doesn’t just mean eating healthy foods, but also adjusting your lifestyle.

Habits that harm your brain health

Habit Why it harms the brain Better option Staring at a screen all day Overloads the brain with constant stimuli Take 5-minute breaks every 30 minutes Lack of sleep Impairment of memory and attention Get 7-9 hours of sleep every night No physical exercise Lack of oxygen for the brain Engage in 30 minutes of physical activity daily

Brain health myths

Myth: Reading books is the only way to boost your brain

Fact: The brain benefits from a variety of activities, including physical exercise and social interactions

Fact: Short breaks throughout the day are often more effective

Bonus tips for improving brain health

Practice meditation to reduce stress

Challenge your mind with puzzles or logic games

Try breathing techniques to relieve tension

By making these small changes to your lifestyle, you can significantly improve your brain health and overall well-being.