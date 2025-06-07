World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Chickpeas or black beans? Here's which is better for your heart, weight and gut health

Chickpeas vs black beans: nutritional differences and which one to choose
Health

Trying to eat healthier, manage cholesterol, or boost digestion? Legumes are your friend. But should you choose chickpeas or black beans? Both are nutrient-rich — but they offer slightly different benefits.

Нут
Photo: flickr.com by Veganbaking.net from USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Нут

Chickpeas are creamy and easy to digest, great for salads and dips. Black beans are richer in antioxidants and have a bold flavor, perfect for hearty dishes and stews.

Both provide fiber, plant-based protein, iron and potassium — and they’re affordable and versatile in everyday meals.

According to a recent article, eating legumes 3–4 times a week can improve heart health and stabilize blood sugar.

🥣 Nutrition face-off: chickpeas vs black beans (per 100g cooked)

Nutrient Chickpeas Black beans
Protein 8.9 g 8.7 g
Fiber 7.6 g 8.3 g
Calories 164 kcal 132 kcal
Antioxidants Moderate High
Digestibility High Medium

📉 Myth vs truth

  • Myth: They cause weight gain if eaten daily.
    Truth: They're filling and support weight control.
  • Myth: Beans always cause bloating.
    Truth: Proper soaking and slow cooking reduces this significantly.
  • Myth: Legumes are only for vegetarians.
    Truth: They’re useful in all kinds of diets as a protein source.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • Can I eat them daily?
    Yes, in moderate amounts (½ cup) and variety.
  • Do I need to soak them?
    Yes — soak for 8–12 hours to ease digestion and reduce anti-nutrients.
  • How to avoid gas?
    Rinse well, discard soaking water and cook with bay leaf or cumin.

Fun fact: many athletes use beans as their evening carb-protein combo due to their slow-release energy and gut benefits.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
