Chickpeas or black beans? Here's which is better for your heart, weight and gut health

Trying to eat healthier, manage cholesterol, or boost digestion? Legumes are your friend. But should you choose chickpeas or black beans? Both are nutrient-rich — but they offer slightly different benefits.
Chickpeas are creamy and easy to digest, great for salads and dips. Black beans are richer in antioxidants and have a bold flavor, perfect for hearty dishes and stews.
Both provide fiber, plant-based protein, iron and potassium — and they’re affordable and versatile in everyday meals.
According to a recent article, eating legumes 3–4 times a week can improve heart health and stabilize blood sugar.
|Nutrient
|Chickpeas
|Black beans
|Protein
|8.9 g
|8.7 g
|Fiber
|7.6 g
|8.3 g
|Calories
|164 kcal
|132 kcal
|Antioxidants
|Moderate
|High
|Digestibility
|High
|Medium
Fun fact: many athletes use beans as their evening carb-protein combo due to their slow-release energy and gut benefits.
