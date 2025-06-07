Chickpeas or black beans? Here's which is better for your heart, weight and gut health

Chickpeas vs black beans: nutritional differences and which one to choose

Trying to eat healthier, manage cholesterol, or boost digestion? Legumes are your friend. But should you choose chickpeas or black beans? Both are nutrient-rich — but they offer slightly different benefits.

Photo: flickr.com by Veganbaking.net from USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Нут

Chickpeas are creamy and easy to digest, great for salads and dips. Black beans are richer in antioxidants and have a bold flavor, perfect for hearty dishes and stews.

Both provide fiber, plant-based protein, iron and potassium — and they’re affordable and versatile in everyday meals.

According to a recent article, eating legumes 3–4 times a week can improve heart health and stabilize blood sugar.

🥣 Nutrition face-off: chickpeas vs black beans (per 100g cooked)

Nutrient Chickpeas Black beans Protein 8.9 g 8.7 g Fiber 7.6 g 8.3 g Calories 164 kcal 132 kcal Antioxidants Moderate High Digestibility High Medium

📉 Myth vs truth

Myth: They cause weight gain if eaten daily.

Truth: They're filling and support weight control.

They cause weight gain if eaten daily. They're filling and support weight control. Myth: Beans always cause bloating.

Truth: Proper soaking and slow cooking reduces this significantly.

Beans always cause bloating. Proper soaking and slow cooking reduces this significantly. Myth: Legumes are only for vegetarians.

Truth: They’re useful in all kinds of diets as a protein source.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Can I eat them daily?

Yes, in moderate amounts (½ cup) and variety.

Yes, in moderate amounts (½ cup) and variety. Do I need to soak them?

Yes — soak for 8–12 hours to ease digestion and reduce anti-nutrients.

Yes — soak for 8–12 hours to ease digestion and reduce anti-nutrients. How to avoid gas?

Rinse well, discard soaking water and cook with bay leaf or cumin.

Fun fact: many athletes use beans as their evening carb-protein combo due to their slow-release energy and gut benefits.