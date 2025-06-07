You shower daily but still smell bad? Doctors explain surprising causes

You shower regularly, use deodorant and wear clean clothes — yet something still smells off? Doctors say body odor isn’t always about hygiene. Sometimes, it’s your body trying to send a warning signal.
In recent case studies, strange body odor was linked to diabetes, kidney problems, nutrient deficiencies and even chronic stress. Your scent can reflect internal imbalances long before symptoms appear.
Sweet, fruity smells can suggest poorly controlled diabetes. A strong ammonia-like odor may point to kidney strain. Identifying the change and context is key to knowing when it’s time to see a doctor.
|Smell
|Possible cause
|Sweet / fruity
|Diabetes (ketoacidosis)
|Ammonia / urine
|Kidney dysfunction or high protein intake
|Sour / vinegar
|Bacterial skin infection
|Rotten fish
|Trimethylaminuria (fish odor syndrome)
|Sulfur / rotten eggs
|Sulfur-rich foods (eggs, garlic, cabbage)
Fun fact: prolonged stress increases cortisol and changes your sweat’s chemistry — meaning mental tension can literally smell bad.
