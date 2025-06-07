World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
You shower daily but still smell bad? Doctors explain surprising causes

Health

You shower regularly, use deodorant and wear clean clothes — yet something still smells off? Doctors say body odor isn’t always about hygiene. Sometimes, it’s your body trying to send a warning signal.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
In recent case studies, strange body odor was linked to diabetes, kidney problems, nutrient deficiencies and even chronic stress. Your scent can reflect internal imbalances long before symptoms appear.

Sweet, fruity smells can suggest poorly controlled diabetes. A strong ammonia-like odor may point to kidney strain. Identifying the change and context is key to knowing when it’s time to see a doctor.

🧪 Common smells and what they may mean

Smell Possible cause
Sweet / fruity Diabetes (ketoacidosis)
Ammonia / urine Kidney dysfunction or high protein intake
Sour / vinegar Bacterial skin infection
Rotten fish Trimethylaminuria (fish odor syndrome)
Sulfur / rotten eggs Sulfur-rich foods (eggs, garlic, cabbage)

🧠 Myth vs truth

  • Myth: Sweating causes bad odor.
    Truth: Sweat itself is odorless — bacteria cause the smell.
  • Myth: A shower fixes everything.
    Truth: Internal causes won’t go away with soap.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • When is body odor a warning sign?
    When it suddenly changes, worsens or becomes unusual.
  • Can diet really affect how we smell?
    Absolutely — garlic, onions, alcohol and protein have strong impact.
  • Do hormones play a role?
    Yes, especially during puberty, menopause or thyroid imbalance.

Fun fact: prolonged stress increases cortisol and changes your sweat’s chemistry — meaning mental tension can literally smell bad.

