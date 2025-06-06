Can drinking too much water be dangerous? What doctors are warning about

We've all been told to drink more water — but how much is too much? Health experts now warn that drinking excessive amounts of water can actually harm your body, especially your kidneys and brain.

Photo: flickr.com by Дженни Даунинг, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/ Струя воды

Recently, several cases of water intoxication have highlighted the risks of overhydration. When you drink more than your body can process, sodium levels drop dangerously, leading to symptoms like nausea, confusion, and seizures.

This condition — called hyponatremia — can affect even young and healthy individuals, particularly after intense physical activity.

According to specialists, there is no one-size-fits-all rule. Factors like body weight, climate, and physical exertion all play a role in determining your ideal water intake.

Instead of forcing a “2 liters per day” rule, doctors recommend paying attention to natural signals — like thirst or the color of your urine — to avoid both dehydration and overhydration.

🌍 How different countries guide water consumption

Country Recommendation USA ≈ 3.7 L (men), 2.7 L (women) including food Japan 2 L/day for healthy adults Brazil 1 ml per calorie consumed (e.g., 2000 kcal = 2 L)

🧠 Myth or truth?

Myth: More water always means better health.

Truth: Excess water can be harmful too.

Truth: Needs vary widely between people.

Truth: Thirst is a reliable signal of hydration need.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

How much water is too much?

More than 5–6 liters in a short period can be risky.

It's when blood sodium is dangerously diluted by excessive water.

Athletes, kidney patients, and extreme dieters.

Interestingly, a 2023 study found that 1 in 5 marathon runners showed signs of mild hyponatremia after their race — something to keep in mind.