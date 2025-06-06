Can drinking too much water be dangerous? What doctors are warning about

We've all been told to drink more water — but how much is too much? Health experts now warn that drinking excessive amounts of water can actually harm your body, especially your kidneys and brain.
Recently, several cases of water intoxication have highlighted the risks of overhydration. When you drink more than your body can process, sodium levels drop dangerously, leading to symptoms like nausea, confusion, and seizures.
This condition — called hyponatremia — can affect even young and healthy individuals, particularly after intense physical activity.
According to specialists, there is no one-size-fits-all rule. Factors like body weight, climate, and physical exertion all play a role in determining your ideal water intake.
Instead of forcing a “2 liters per day” rule, doctors recommend paying attention to natural signals — like thirst or the color of your urine — to avoid both dehydration and overhydration.
|Country
|Recommendation
|USA
|≈ 3.7 L (men), 2.7 L (women) including food
|Japan
|2 L/day for healthy adults
|Brazil
|1 ml per calorie consumed (e.g., 2000 kcal = 2 L)
Interestingly, a 2023 study found that 1 in 5 marathon runners showed signs of mild hyponatremia after their race — something to keep in mind.
