Still breaking out? These everyday foods might be fueling your acne

You wash your face, use the right products, and avoid touching your skin — yet the acne persists. What if the real cause is sitting on your plate, not your bathroom shelf?
Recent studies confirm that what we eat directly affects skin inflammation, oiliness, and hormonal activity. And we’re not just talking about junk food — even everyday items like milk or white bread can quietly aggravate acne.
Whole milk, for instance, increases IGF-1, a growth hormone that stimulates sebum production. Excess sebum clogs pores and triggers deep cystic pimples. Sugar, on the other hand, causes insulin spikes that promote chronic inflammation — including in your skin. Fast food combines multiple skin offenders: unhealthy fats, salt, and artificial additives.
According to this report published by Pravda.ru, teenagers and adults who reduced sugar and dairy for just two weeks noticed significantly clearer skin — even without using special creams or treatments.
|Food
|What it does
|Impact on skin
|Whole milk
|Raises IGF-1 levels
|Greasy skin, deep pimples
|White sugar
|Spikes insulin and causes glycation
|Redness, hormonal breakouts
|Fast food
|Inflammatory fats and sodium
|Clogged pores, swelling
In a study involving adolescents, removing dairy and added sugar for just 15 days led to a 60% reduction in active breakouts — without any medications or skincare routines. This proves one thing: your skin reflects what you feed it. And small changes can make a big difference in the mirror.
