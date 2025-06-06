World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Still breaking out? These everyday foods might be fueling your acne

Milk, sugar, fast food: what your skin is trying to tell you about your diet
Health

You wash your face, use the right products, and avoid touching your skin — yet the acne persists. What if the real cause is sitting on your plate, not your bathroom shelf?

Умывание
Photo: freepik.com by pvproductions, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Умывание

Recent studies confirm that what we eat directly affects skin inflammation, oiliness, and hormonal activity. And we’re not just talking about junk food — even everyday items like milk or white bread can quietly aggravate acne.

Whole milk, for instance, increases IGF-1, a growth hormone that stimulates sebum production. Excess sebum clogs pores and triggers deep cystic pimples. Sugar, on the other hand, causes insulin spikes that promote chronic inflammation — including in your skin. Fast food combines multiple skin offenders: unhealthy fats, salt, and artificial additives.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, teenagers and adults who reduced sugar and dairy for just two weeks noticed significantly clearer skin — even without using special creams or treatments.

Foods that worsen acne — and how they work

Food What it does Impact on skin
Whole milk Raises IGF-1 levels Greasy skin, deep pimples
White sugar Spikes insulin and causes glycation Redness, hormonal breakouts
Fast food Inflammatory fats and sodium Clogged pores, swelling

Common myths — and the truth

  • Myth: Chocolate causes pimples
    Fact: It’s the milk and sugar — dark chocolate doesn’t have the same effect
  • Myth: Skin is only affected by hygiene
    Fact: Internal inflammation plays a major role

FAQ — what people ask most

  • Do I have to quit everything? Not necessarily — try reducing one item and see how your skin reacts
  • What if my acne is hormonal? Diet still affects the intensity and frequency of breakouts
  • Can I do a food test? Yes — cut out a suspect food for 2 weeks and track changes

In a study involving adolescents, removing dairy and added sugar for just 15 days led to a 60% reduction in active breakouts — without any medications or skincare routines. This proves one thing: your skin reflects what you feed it. And small changes can make a big difference in the mirror.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Now reading
Ukraine Circulates Fake ARMA 3 Footage as 'Drone Strike' on Russian Bombers
World
Ukraine Circulates Fake ARMA 3 Footage as 'Drone Strike' on Russian Bombers Видео 
Stunning underwater discovery could change what we know about the Stone Age
Science
Stunning underwater discovery could change what we know about the Stone Age
Russia Launches Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukrainian Military Targets
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Launches Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukrainian Military Targets Видео 
Popular
To Strike Ukraine in Revenge, Russia Ready to Resort to Big Prometheus Plan

Russia is weighing a range of responses to recent terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, including the possible activation of the long-discussed "Big Prometheus" plan

Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
New Video Shows Damage to Russian Aircraft
New Video Reveals Damage to Dozens of Russian Aircraft After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Two M1 Abrams Tanks, MaxxPro APCs, Stryker, and Challenger Vehicles Hit in Russian Strike
Ukraine’s Claims on Airfield Attacks Are False, Planes Will Be Restored
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Russia Signals Retaliation to June 1 Airfield Attacks by Ukraine
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots
Last materials
'Gates of Hell' – World's Largest Methane Emission Source – Dims
Milk, sugar, fast food: what your skin is trying to tell you about your diet
Only Russian Survivor of ADA-TK2N, Dies Amid Medication Dispute
Major Fire at Theme Park in Russia's Largest Children's Resort Towns
The durian dilemma: why this fruit is banned on trains in Singapore
Missing Girl Found After Disappearing from Hospital Eight Years Ago
Moscow to Trump: Ukraine Conflict Is About National Security, Not Child’s Play
Russian Forces Adopt New Strategy in Ukraine, Abandon Direct Assaults on Cities
Viral puzzle: the answer seems wrong, but there’s logic behind it — here’s how it works
Elon Musk Loses $30 Billion but Stands Firm Behind Trump
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.