Still breaking out? These everyday foods might be fueling your acne

Milk, sugar, fast food: what your skin is trying to tell you about your diet

You wash your face, use the right products, and avoid touching your skin — yet the acne persists. What if the real cause is sitting on your plate, not your bathroom shelf?

Recent studies confirm that what we eat directly affects skin inflammation, oiliness, and hormonal activity. And we’re not just talking about junk food — even everyday items like milk or white bread can quietly aggravate acne.

Whole milk, for instance, increases IGF-1, a growth hormone that stimulates sebum production. Excess sebum clogs pores and triggers deep cystic pimples. Sugar, on the other hand, causes insulin spikes that promote chronic inflammation — including in your skin. Fast food combines multiple skin offenders: unhealthy fats, salt, and artificial additives.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, teenagers and adults who reduced sugar and dairy for just two weeks noticed significantly clearer skin — even without using special creams or treatments.

Foods that worsen acne — and how they work

Food What it does Impact on skin Whole milk Raises IGF-1 levels Greasy skin, deep pimples White sugar Spikes insulin and causes glycation Redness, hormonal breakouts Fast food Inflammatory fats and sodium Clogged pores, swelling

Common myths — and the truth

FAQ — what people ask most

Do I have to quit everything? Not necessarily — try reducing one item and see how your skin reacts

Not necessarily — try reducing one item and see how your skin reacts What if my acne is hormonal? Diet still affects the intensity and frequency of breakouts

Diet still affects the intensity and frequency of breakouts Can I do a food test? Yes — cut out a suspect food for 2 weeks and track changes

In a study involving adolescents, removing dairy and added sugar for just 15 days led to a 60% reduction in active breakouts — without any medications or skincare routines. This proves one thing: your skin reflects what you feed it. And small changes can make a big difference in the mirror.