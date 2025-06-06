Do you hold back a sneeze? Here’s what it can do to your body

Doctors warn against suppressing sneezes: here’s why it can be dangerous

Holding in a sneeze might seem like a polite thing to do in public. But what many don’t realize is that this small gesture can lead to serious health problems — and some of them are surprisingly dangerous.

When we suppress a sneeze, we’re trying to block one of the body’s most powerful reflexes. The result? A sudden surge in internal pressure that can cause broken blood vessels, ruptured eardrums, or even brain injuries in rare cases.

ENT specialists have been warning about the risks of interfering with such a natural mechanism. Stifling a sneeze can cause respiratory infections, sinus damage, and even neurological issues in extreme situations.

According to a recent case report, one man experienced a throat rupture after trying to hold in a sneeze. This shows how even a reflex we take for granted can become a health hazard.

What happens when you hold in a sneeze?

Reaction What happens in your body Possible consequence Suppress the sneeze Sudden internal pressure spike Ruptured vessels, headaches, bleeding Sneeze “inward” Pressure rebounds into sinuses Inflammation, facial pain Sneeze into your hand Germ spread through touch Contaminated surfaces, infections

Myth vs. truth about sneezing

Myth: Holding in a sneeze is harmless

Truth: It can cause serious internal injuries

Myth: Sneezing is rude

Truth: It's a vital reflex to clear the airways

FAQ — What if this happens to me?

What if I'm in public and can't sneeze loudly? Use a tissue or sneeze into your elbow — never suppress it

What if I sneeze a lot? It could be a sign of allergies — time to consult a doctor

I suppressed a sneeze and now feel pain — what should I do? Monitor symptoms and seek medical help if needed

Fun fact: a sneeze can travel at speeds over 100 mph (160 km/h) — making it one of the most forceful actions your body can produce. No wonder holding it in is risky.