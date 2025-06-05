The hormone that fuels ambition, desire and even stroke risk in modern men

What testosterone really does: from motivation and focus to health risks

Testosterone is often viewed as the "sex hormone," but its influence goes far beyond the bedroom. It’s a major player in male confidence, drive, muscle tone, decision-making — and even cardiovascular risk.

Photo: freepik by Drazen Zigic, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ мужчина с гантелями

Modern studies show that testosterone levels shape everything from ambition and assertiveness to emotional resilience and physical health.

In men, low levels of this hormone can mean fatigue, depression and a higher risk of chronic illness. Meanwhile, excessively high levels can lead to aggression and other issues.

As reported by Pravda.ru, testosterone has a bigger impact than most realize — affecting not only libido, but also long-term well-being and stroke risk.

How testosterone affects men

Level Behavior Health Risks High Confidence, assertiveness Increased muscle mass Hypertension, aggression Normal Balanced mood, energy Heart and brain health — Low Lethargy, low motivation Decreased libido, fatigue Higher risk of stroke, diabetes

Testosterone myths vs. facts

Myth: Testosterone is just about sex

Fact: It also affects focus, strength, and emotional stability

Testosterone is just about sex It also affects focus, strength, and emotional stability Myth: The more, the better

Fact: Too much can be just as harmful as too little

How to raise testosterone naturally

Lift weights and do high-intensity workouts

Get 7–8 hours of quality sleep

Cut down on sugar and alcohol

Get enough sunlight or supplement with vitamin D

Tip: Regular blood tests starting in your mid-30s can help men stay sharp, strong and protected — physically and mentally.