The hormone that fuels ambition, desire and even stroke risk in modern men

Testosterone is often viewed as the "sex hormone," but its influence goes far beyond the bedroom. It’s a major player in male confidence, drive, muscle tone, decision-making — and even cardiovascular risk.
Modern studies show that testosterone levels shape everything from ambition and assertiveness to emotional resilience and physical health.
In men, low levels of this hormone can mean fatigue, depression and a higher risk of chronic illness. Meanwhile, excessively high levels can lead to aggression and other issues.
As reported by Pravda.ru, testosterone has a bigger impact than most realize — affecting not only libido, but also long-term well-being and stroke risk.
|Level
|Behavior
|Health
|Risks
|High
|Confidence, assertiveness
|Increased muscle mass
|Hypertension, aggression
|Normal
|Balanced mood, energy
|Heart and brain health
|—
|Low
|Lethargy, low motivation
|Decreased libido, fatigue
|Higher risk of stroke, diabetes
Tip: Regular blood tests starting in your mid-30s can help men stay sharp, strong and protected — physically and mentally.
