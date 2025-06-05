World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Do you really need 2 liters of water a day? Here’s what experts say

The “8 glasses a day” rule doesn’t work for everyone — here’s how to find your real need
Health

You’ve probably heard the rule: drink 2 liters (or 8 glasses) of water a day. But what if this advice isn’t right for everyone? Experts say daily water needs vary widely depending on your body and environment.

Девушка пьёт воду
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Девушка пьёт воду

Some people may need up to 3 liters per day, while others stay well hydrated with less than 1.5 liters — depending on physical activity, climate, and diet.

According to nutritionists, sticking to one-size-fits-all water rules can lead to overhydration or dehydration. The original article explores why hydration is more personal than you think.

Factors that influence water needs

Factor Effect
Body weight Heavier people need more water
Exercise level Increases fluid loss through sweat
Hot or dry climate Speeds up dehydration
High-salt/protein diet Raises fluid requirement
Medication use Some drugs increase urination

The myth of “8 glasses a day”

  • This rule ignores personal differences
  • Fruits, soups, and vegetables also provide water
  • Overhydration can strain kidneys and lower sodium levels

How to calculate your own water need

  • Use the formula: 30–35 ml per kg of body weight
  • Check urine color: ideally clear or pale yellow
  • Thirst is a signal — but not always accurate

One tip: start your day with a glass of water and spread your intake throughout the day. The body absorbs water better that way.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Now reading
Russian Troops Hijack Canadian APC in Front of Ukrainian Soldiers
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Troops Hijack Canadian APC in Front of Ukrainian Soldiers Видео 
NATO Chief: Baltic, Black Sea Cables Under Threat, Alliance Will Respond Forcefully
World
NATO Chief: Baltic, Black Sea Cables Under Threat, Alliance Will Respond Forcefully
Popular
'Who Negotiates With Terrorists?' — Putin Rules Out Meeting With Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin: Russia Will Not Negotiate With ‘Terror-Backed’ Ukrainian Government
Dramatic Footage Shows North Korean Soldier Detonating Grenade to Evade Capture
North Korean Fighter Blows Himself Up to Avoid Capture by Ukrainian Forces
Russia's Kaliningrad at Risk of Isolation as Finland, Estonia Mull Maritime Restrictions
Mark Rutte: Baltic and Black Seas Are Zones of NATO Responbility
Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson Taciturn Trump and The Big Beautiful Bill — Thou Shalt Not Pass! Guy Somerset
Russian Soldiers Hihjack LAV Super Bison as Ukrainian Driver Tries to Intervene
US Navy Signs Contract to Dismantle World’s First Nuclear Aircraft Carrier For Half a Billion Dollars
Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity
Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity
Last materials
The “8 glasses a day” rule doesn’t work for everyone — here’s how to find your real need
Demand surges and supply woes keep used SUV prices elevated in key markets
Your dog’s sleeping spot may reflect anxiety, loyalty or full trust
Scientists reveal a breakfast that boosts heart and liver health
Why soil acidity is crucial for successful blueberry cultivation
How to pan-fry potatoes that are crunchy outside and creamy inside — every time
Avoid colds and high bills: here’s the recommended AC temperature for each room
Colonizing the Red Planet: experts urge world leaders to take Mars seriously
Truck driver habits that make you a better driver — and a few you shouldn’t copy
Russian Troops Hijack Canadian APC in Front of Ukrainian Soldiers
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.