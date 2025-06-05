Do you really need 2 liters of water a day? Here’s what experts say

You’ve probably heard the rule: drink 2 liters (or 8 glasses) of water a day. But what if this advice isn’t right for everyone? Experts say daily water needs vary widely depending on your body and environment.
Some people may need up to 3 liters per day, while others stay well hydrated with less than 1.5 liters — depending on physical activity, climate, and diet.
According to nutritionists, sticking to one-size-fits-all water rules can lead to overhydration or dehydration. The original article explores why hydration is more personal than you think.
|Factor
|Effect
|Body weight
|Heavier people need more water
|Exercise level
|Increases fluid loss through sweat
|Hot or dry climate
|Speeds up dehydration
|High-salt/protein diet
|Raises fluid requirement
|Medication use
|Some drugs increase urination
One tip: start your day with a glass of water and spread your intake throughout the day. The body absorbs water better that way.
