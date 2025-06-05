Do you really need 2 liters of water a day? Here’s what experts say

The “8 glasses a day” rule doesn’t work for everyone — here’s how to find your real need

You’ve probably heard the rule: drink 2 liters (or 8 glasses) of water a day. But what if this advice isn’t right for everyone? Experts say daily water needs vary widely depending on your body and environment.

Some people may need up to 3 liters per day, while others stay well hydrated with less than 1.5 liters — depending on physical activity, climate, and diet.

According to nutritionists, sticking to one-size-fits-all water rules can lead to overhydration or dehydration. The original article explores why hydration is more personal than you think.

Factors that influence water needs

Factor Effect Body weight Heavier people need more water Exercise level Increases fluid loss through sweat Hot or dry climate Speeds up dehydration High-salt/protein diet Raises fluid requirement Medication use Some drugs increase urination

The myth of “8 glasses a day”

This rule ignores personal differences

Fruits, soups, and vegetables also provide water

Overhydration can strain kidneys and lower sodium levels

How to calculate your own water need

Use the formula: 30–35 ml per kg of body weight

Check urine color: ideally clear or pale yellow

Thirst is a signal — but not always accurate

One tip: start your day with a glass of water and spread your intake throughout the day. The body absorbs water better that way.