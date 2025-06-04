World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
This breakfast protects your heart and liver — yet most people skip it

Scientists reveal a breakfast that boosts heart and liver health
Health

Did you know your breakfast could be a powerful weapon against heart and liver disease? Nutrition experts have revealed a surprisingly simple morning combo that benefits both organs — yet few people eat it daily.

Молочные продукты
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Молочные продукты

The secret lies in avoiding common breakfast mistakes: too much sugar, fried foods, and drinking black coffee on an empty stomach. Instead, certain foods can nourish and protect the body from the start of the day.

The ideal breakfast for heart and liver health includes soluble fiber, antioxidants, healthy fats, and anti-inflammatory compounds. These support cholesterol reduction, blood sugar balance, and liver enzyme activity.

According to researchers, a bowl of oats with berries and a drizzle of olive oil can make a major difference. The original article outlines the details of this finding.

Foods that support heart and liver health

Food Heart benefit Liver benefit
Oats Lowers cholesterol Aids detox
Berries Rich in antioxidants Reduces inflammation
Nuts Contain omega-3s Boost bile flow
Olive oil Lowers blood pressure Protects liver
Turmeric Anti-inflammatory Activates liver enzymes

Common breakfast mistakes

  • Eating sugary pastries or processed cereals
  • Drinking coffee on an empty stomach
  • Skipping fiber-rich foods

Two healthy breakfast ideas

  • Oatmeal with berries and a spoonful of flaxseed oil
  • Whole grain toast with avocado and boiled egg

By the way, adding a small handful of nuts to your breakfast can help your body digest fats more efficiently — and ease the liver’s load early in the day.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
