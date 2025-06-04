Tea and your health: which kind to drink, when to drink it, and how not to ruin it

More than a comforting habit, tea offers measurable health benefits — if you drink the right type, at the right time, and brew it properly.
Studies show that regular tea consumption can improve digestion, boost heart health and reduce inflammation, thanks to its rich compounds like flavonoids and catechins.
According to a report from Pravda, tea supports hydration while delivering active plant compounds that benefit the body in subtle but powerful ways.
By the way, a single cup of properly brewed tea can do more than a capsule. Sometimes wellness really does start with boiling water.
