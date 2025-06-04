Tea and your health: which kind to drink, when to drink it, and how not to ruin it

Green, black, herbal or white? A guide to tea’s real health benefits — and how to make it right

More than a comforting habit, tea offers measurable health benefits — if you drink the right type, at the right time, and brew it properly.

Photo: Freepik is licensed under public domain Чайник с чаем

Studies show that regular tea consumption can improve digestion, boost heart health and reduce inflammation, thanks to its rich compounds like flavonoids and catechins.

According to a report from Pravda, tea supports hydration while delivering active plant compounds that benefit the body in subtle but powerful ways.

🍵 What each tea is good for

Green tea: boosts metabolism, lowers cholesterol, antioxidant;

boosts metabolism, lowers cholesterol, antioxidant; Black tea: improves focus, circulation, and alertness;

improves focus, circulation, and alertness; White tea: mild, anti-aging, supports skin and immunity;

mild, anti-aging, supports skin and immunity; Herbal teas (mint, chamomile): aid digestion and reduce stress.

⏰ When to drink tea for best effect

Morning: green or black tea to wake up your system;

green or black tea to wake up your system; After meals: mint or ginger for digestion;

mint or ginger for digestion; Evening: chamomile or lavender for calm and sleep.

⚠️ Common mistakes that reduce tea’s benefits

Using boiling water: it damages delicate antioxidants (ideal: 160–185°F / 70–85°C);

Steeping too long: causes bitterness and loses actives;

Boiling tea leaves: avoid — gentle infusion is best;

Adding sugar: cancels out digestive and weight benefits;

Using reactive metal containers like aluminum.

By the way, a single cup of properly brewed tea can do more than a capsule. Sometimes wellness really does start with boiling water.