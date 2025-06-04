Tomato juice every day? Here’s what it really does to your body

Daily tomato juice: healthy habit or hidden risk?

Tomato juice is often praised for its lycopene content — a strong antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage. But what happens if you drink it every single day?

Photo: freepik by azerbaijan_stockers томатный сок

This juice also contains potassium, vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory compounds that support cardiovascular function, liver health and even skin appearance.

Some studies show it helps regulate blood pressure and lower LDL cholesterol — especially when consumed without added salt or preservatives.

According to a recent article from Pravda, daily consumption can be beneficial, but it may also cause issues for people with hypertension, reflux or kidney stone history.

Health benefits

Fights inflammation and free radicals (lycopene effect);

Lowers cholesterol and supports blood flow;

Improves digestion and protects the liver;

Low in calories, promotes fullness.

Who should be cautious

People with high blood pressure (watch for sodium levels);

Those with acid reflux or gastritis;

Individuals prone to kidney stones.

By the way, even healthy foods need moderation. One cup a day can help — as long as it’s pure and unsalted.