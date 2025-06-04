Tomato juice every day? Here’s what it really does to your body

Tomato juice is often praised for its lycopene content — a strong antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage. But what happens if you drink it every single day?
This juice also contains potassium, vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory compounds that support cardiovascular function, liver health and even skin appearance.
Some studies show it helps regulate blood pressure and lower LDL cholesterol — especially when consumed without added salt or preservatives.
According to a recent article from Pravda, daily consumption can be beneficial, but it may also cause issues for people with hypertension, reflux or kidney stone history.
By the way, even healthy foods need moderation. One cup a day can help — as long as it’s pure and unsalted.
