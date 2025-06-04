World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Tomato juice every day? Here’s what it really does to your body

Daily tomato juice: healthy habit or hidden risk?
Tomato juice is often praised for its lycopene content — a strong antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage. But what happens if you drink it every single day?

Photo: freepik by azerbaijan_stockers
This juice also contains potassium, vitamin C, and anti-inflammatory compounds that support cardiovascular function, liver health and even skin appearance.

Some studies show it helps regulate blood pressure and lower LDL cholesterol — especially when consumed without added salt or preservatives.

According to a recent article from Pravda, daily consumption can be beneficial, but it may also cause issues for people with hypertension, reflux or kidney stone history.

Health benefits

  • Fights inflammation and free radicals (lycopene effect);
  • Lowers cholesterol and supports blood flow;
  • Improves digestion and protects the liver;
  • Low in calories, promotes fullness.

Who should be cautious

  • People with high blood pressure (watch for sodium levels);
  • Those with acid reflux or gastritis;
  • Individuals prone to kidney stones.

By the way, even healthy foods need moderation. One cup a day can help — as long as it’s pure and unsalted.

