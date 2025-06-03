World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Want to age gracefully? 7 foods that protect your skin, heart and brain

Anti-aging foods revealed: what to eat for a longer, sharper and healthier life
Health

Aging is natural — but how we age depends a lot on what we eat. Some foods are packed with nutrients that slow cellular aging, protect the skin and support the brain and heart.

Шоколад
Photo: flickr.com by formulatehealth, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Шоколад

Key players include omega-3s, antioxidants, polyphenols and healthy fats — all of which help fight inflammation and preserve function as we age.

The best part? You don’t need expensive supplements — many of these foods are easy to find and delicious to eat regularly.

According to a list published by Pravda, adding the right ingredients to your plate may be the simplest way to stay younger — inside and out.

Top 7 anti-aging foods

  • Salmon: rich in omega-3s, great for skin and joints;
  • Berries: antioxidants protect the brain and cardiovascular system;
  • Walnuts: high in vitamin E and selenium for cell repair;
  • Avocado: healthy fats for skin elasticity and heart health;
  • Spinach: full of lutein, protects eyesight and memory;
  • Olive oil: anti-inflammatory and brain-supportive fat;
  • Green tea: catechins support cellular regeneration.

By the way, the secret to longevity might be in your grocery bag. Real food is still the best medicine for graceful aging.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
*
Now reading
Kremlin: You Can Not Just Fool Around with Drones in Russia
Russia
Kremlin: You Can Not Just Fool Around with Drones in Russia
Russia Responds to Ukraine’s List of Missing Children: No Abductions, Only Evacuations
World
Russia Responds to Ukraine’s List of Missing Children: No Abductions, Only Evacuations
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Columnists
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Popular
Ukraine Attacks Part of Russia's Nuclear Triad. Russia May Strike Nuclear Blow in Response

The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead

Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Was USA Involved in Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russian Strategic Aviation?
USA and Ukrainian Drones: Was There a Warning in Advance?
Video Shows Man Entering Drone-Laden Truck Moment Before It Explodes
Exposed: Moscow Offers Two Ceasefire Options in 31-Point Peace Plan
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response Andrey Mihayloff Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko
Russian Investigators Hunt Ukrainian-Born Man Behind Drone Transport Network
China's Top Military Commander Dies While Being Under Investigation
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Last materials
Anti-aging foods revealed: what to eat for a longer, sharper and healthier life
Kremlin Ready to Arrange Putin's Meeting with Trump Quickly
Pop Singer Dresses as Male Reproductive Organ for Children's Day Concert
Economic shock in Finland: falling consumption and exports push GDP into decline
Ukraine Carries Out Underwater Strike on Crimean Bridge
The next supercontinent: Earth’s future landscape and the date of continental fusion
Russian Submarine Reaches Maximum Depth in Sea of Japan During Training Dive
Wild Elephant Raids Thai Grocery Store, Eats Snacks and Eggs
Kremlin Confirms Putin Was Informed About Drone Strikes on Military Airfields in Real Time
Russia Ready To Ban Vapes Completely
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.