Want to age gracefully? 7 foods that protect your skin, heart and brain

Anti-aging foods revealed: what to eat for a longer, sharper and healthier life

Aging is natural — but how we age depends a lot on what we eat. Some foods are packed with nutrients that slow cellular aging, protect the skin and support the brain and heart.

Photo: flickr.com by formulatehealth, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Шоколад

Key players include omega-3s, antioxidants, polyphenols and healthy fats — all of which help fight inflammation and preserve function as we age.

The best part? You don’t need expensive supplements — many of these foods are easy to find and delicious to eat regularly.

According to a list published by Pravda, adding the right ingredients to your plate may be the simplest way to stay younger — inside and out.

Top 7 anti-aging foods

Salmon: rich in omega-3s, great for skin and joints;

rich in omega-3s, great for skin and joints; Berries: antioxidants protect the brain and cardiovascular system;

antioxidants protect the brain and cardiovascular system; Walnuts: high in vitamin E and selenium for cell repair;

high in vitamin E and selenium for cell repair; Avocado: healthy fats for skin elasticity and heart health;

healthy fats for skin elasticity and heart health; Spinach: full of lutein, protects eyesight and memory;

full of lutein, protects eyesight and memory; Olive oil: anti-inflammatory and brain-supportive fat;

anti-inflammatory and brain-supportive fat; Green tea: catechins support cellular regeneration.

By the way, the secret to longevity might be in your grocery bag. Real food is still the best medicine for graceful aging.