Drinking coffee right after waking up? Experts say it's better to wait — here's why

Morning coffee timing: the science-backed moment to get the biggest brain boost
Health

Morning coffee is a daily ritual for many — but drinking it right after getting out of bed might not be the best move. Experts suggest that timing your coffee intake can significantly affect its benefits.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
According to research cited in the media, it’s better to wait 60 to 90 minutes after waking up before having caffeine. Why? Because cortisol levels are naturally high early in the morning, already helping you stay alert.

Why timing matters

Caffeine works by blocking adenosine, the sleepiness chemical. If taken too early, it may:

  • Increase anxiety or irritability;
  • Provide less sustained alertness later in the day;
  • Lead to higher caffeine dependence.

Tips to maximize the effect

  • Wait at least an hour after waking up before drinking coffee;
  • Pair it with a nutritious breakfast;
  • Avoid caffeine after 3 p.m. to protect sleep quality;
  • Drink it plain or with minimal sugar/cream.

By the way, small shifts in routine can bring big improvements. Knowing when to sip your coffee might be the key to a better day.

