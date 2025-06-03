Drinking coffee right after waking up? Experts say it's better to wait — here's why

Morning coffee is a daily ritual for many — but drinking it right after getting out of bed might not be the best move. Experts suggest that timing your coffee intake can significantly affect its benefits.
According to research cited in the media, it’s better to wait 60 to 90 minutes after waking up before having caffeine. Why? Because cortisol levels are naturally high early in the morning, already helping you stay alert.
Caffeine works by blocking adenosine, the sleepiness chemical. If taken too early, it may:
By the way, small shifts in routine can bring big improvements. Knowing when to sip your coffee might be the key to a better day.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead