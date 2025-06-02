Mediterranean diet: the natural way to fight chronic inflammation

Chronic inflammation is a hidden trigger behind many serious diseases — from diabetes and heart problems to depression and arthritis. But your plate can be your best defense, especially with the Mediterranean diet on your side.

More than a trend, it’s a time-tested way of eating focused on natural, whole ingredients: healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants, and balance — everything your body needs to calm inflammation and restore health.

According to experts quoted by Pravda, this eating pattern lowers inflammatory markers, improves gut health, and strengthens the immune system.

Top anti-inflammatory foods to include

Fatty fish: salmon, sardines, mackerel — packed with omega-3s.

salmon, sardines, mackerel — packed with omega-3s. Extra virgin olive oil: rich in polyphenols and healthy fats.

rich in polyphenols and healthy fats. Leafy greens and cruciferous veggies: kale, spinach, arugula, broccoli.

kale, spinach, arugula, broccoli. Berries: strawberries, blueberries, blackberries — loaded with antioxidants.

strawberries, blueberries, blackberries — loaded with antioxidants. Nuts: walnuts, almonds, and Brazil nuts support inflammation control.

What to avoid or limit

Refined sugars and processed sweets.

Fried food and fast food.

Processed meats like sausage and bacon.

Refined vegetable oils: soybean, corn, canola.

Even small steps — like swapping butter for olive oil or adding a handful of berries to breakfast — can start the process of healing from the inside.

And remember: anti-inflammatory eating isn’t a quick fix — it’s a long-term investment in how you feel, think, and age.