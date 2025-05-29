World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
The best tea to relieve irritable bowel symptoms naturally and quickly, according to experts
Northern Lights May Be Visible Tonight Across 10 U.S. States — Here’s Where to Look
Elon Musk Quits Trump Administration Over “Big Beautiful Bill,” Slams Massive Spending Plan
Experts warn of a generation of young men trapped by instant pleasure and stuck at home
Trump’s Tariffs Struck Down in Court — Global Markets Surge, but His Team Has a Backup Plan
What is an aura, how to discover your color, and what it reveals about you
Der Spiegel: Zelensky Abruptly Leaves Germany Amid Russian Advance in Sumy Region
If your tomatoes have started flowering, follow these 7 key steps for a spectacular harvest
Russian Career Officer Killed in Suicide Bombing Attack – Video

These 14 superfoods actually work — from apples to oats, here’s why they matter

Health

With so many diet trends and miracle products flooding the wellness industry, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by what to eat. But some foods have earned their “superfood” status not through hype, but through science. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds, these ingredients support immunity, brain function, digestion, and even emotional balance.

Яблоня
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Яблоня

A recent feature by The Times compiled 14 superfoods that nutritionists agree are truly effective. They’re not rare or exotic — in fact, most are affordable, easy to find, and simple to add to your daily meals.

Here are some of the most notable:

  • Apples: high in fiber and antioxidants, they support digestion and heart health.
  • Oats: rich in beta-glucans, they regulate blood sugar and keep you full longer.
  • Broccoli: packed with vitamins and sulforaphane, it has anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties.
  • Almonds: offer healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E for skin and cardiovascular health.
  • Salmon: a powerful source of omega-3, it promotes brain and heart function.
  • Green tea: a natural stimulant and antioxidant, it helps with focus and fat metabolism.
  • Lentils: rich in plant-based protein and iron, perfect for balanced vegetarian meals.

The list also includes bananas for natural energy, garlic for its antibacterial effects, turmeric for inflammation, blueberries for their antioxidant content, plain yogurt for probiotics, extra virgin olive oil for heart protection, and dark chocolate for its circulation-boosting and mood-enhancing qualities.

Experts caution that no single food is a magic bullet. The key is variety and consistency — combining these superfoods with good hydration, regular exercise, quality sleep, and stress management. When eaten regularly as part of a balanced diet, these ingredients contribute to long-term health and resilience.

One of the best things about these superfoods is their accessibility. You don’t need a complicated routine or expensive products to improve your diet. Swapping a processed snack for a handful of almonds or adding oats to your breakfast can make a real difference over time. And small changes are often the ones that stick.

In a world where food trends come and go, sticking with time-tested, nutrient-rich ingredients may be the most reliable way to nourish your body and mind. Superfoods don’t have to be super expensive — just super consistent.

Marina Lebedeva
