Smoking vapes develops EVALI, cancer and dental problems

Smoking vapes and electronic cigarettes may lead to the development of a new lung disease that was dubbed as EVALI (E-cigarette and Vaping use-Associated Lung Injury).

Photo: Pexels by Renz Macorol, PDM

Research works to study EVALI slowed down with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic due to the similarity of symptoms, whereas the detection rate stopped growing, the Russian Health Ministry said.

Symptoms of EVALI similar to those of COVID-19

Symptoms of the new disease are in many ways similar to symptoms of COVID-19. They include:

fever,

general weakness,

malaise,

cough,

shortness of breath,

pathological changes in lungs.

Such changes can be detected using computed tomography.

However, unlike coronavirus, one of the first symptoms of EVALI is considered to be a disorder of the human digestive system.

"EVALI is a condition that develops within 90 days after using an electronic cigarette, manifested by bilateral infiltrative changes in lungs, if there are no other reasons for the development of this condition. Accordingly, a whole bunch of different respiratory diseases can easily fit into this category of diseases," surgeon and PhD Ilya Kolyshev said.

More than 2,800 cases of EVALI were registered in the United States in late 2020. Sixty-eight people died of the disease, some of them were minors.

Vapes can cause cancer, dental and erectile problems

Oncologists say that vapes are not a healthy alternative to tobacco as they too contain carcinogens — substances that cause lung and oral cancer. Moreover, people usually vape uncontrollably because there are no recommendations on the safe number of puffs or the concentration of nicotine in liquids used for vaping devices.

In addition to cancer, vapes can cause problems with teeth and gums. Propylene glycol may harm tooth enamel as it has acidic properties.

To crown it all, smoking electronic cigarettes quickly develops erectile dysfunction. The constant presence of nicotine in the blood causes a contraction of blood vessels and arteries, which significantly worsens their functionality and disrupts erection.

Details

An electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) or vape is a device that simulates tobacco smoking. It consists of an atomizer, a power source such as a battery, and a container such as a cartridge or tank. Instead of smoke, the user inhales vapor. As such, using an e-cigarette is often called "vaping". The atomizer is a heating element that vaporizes a liquid solution called e-liquid, which quickly cools into an aerosol of tiny droplets, vapor and air. The vapor mainly comprises propylene glycol and/or glycerin, usually with nicotine and flavoring. Its exact composition varies, and depends on several things including user behavior. E-cigarettes are activated by taking a puff or pressing a button. Some look like traditional cigarettes, and most kinds are reusable.