World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Smoking vapes develops EVALI, cancer and dental problems

Health

Smoking vapes and electronic cigarettes may lead to the development of a new lung disease that was dubbed as EVALI (E-cigarette and Vaping use-Associated Lung Injury).

Smoking vapes develops EVALI, cancer and dental problems
Photo: Pexels by Renz Macorol, PDM

Research works to study EVALI slowed down with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic due to the similarity of symptoms, whereas the detection rate stopped growing, the Russian Health Ministry said.

Symptoms of EVALI similar to those of COVID-19

Symptoms of the new disease are in many ways similar to symptoms of COVID-19. They include:

  • fever,
  • general weakness,
  • malaise,
  • cough,
  • shortness of breath,
  • pathological changes in lungs.

Such changes can be detected using computed tomography.

However, unlike coronavirus, one of the first symptoms of EVALI is considered to be a disorder of the human digestive system.

"EVALI is a condition that develops within 90 days after using an electronic cigarette, manifested by bilateral infiltrative changes in lungs, if there are no other reasons for the development of this condition. Accordingly, a whole bunch of different respiratory diseases can easily fit into this category of diseases," surgeon and PhD Ilya Kolyshev said.

More than 2,800 cases of EVALI were registered in the United States in late 2020. Sixty-eight people died of the disease, some of them were minors.

Vapes can cause cancer, dental and erectile problems

Oncologists say that vapes are not a healthy alternative to tobacco as they too contain carcinogens — substances that cause lung and oral cancer. Moreover, people usually vape uncontrollably because there are no recommendations on the safe number of puffs or the concentration of nicotine in liquids used for vaping devices.

In addition to cancer, vapes can cause problems with teeth and gums. Propylene glycol may harm tooth enamel as it has acidic properties.

To crown it all, smoking electronic cigarettes quickly develops erectile dysfunction. The constant presence of nicotine in the blood causes a contraction of blood vessels and arteries, which significantly worsens their functionality and disrupts erection.

Details

An electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) or vape is a device that simulates tobacco smoking. It consists of an atomizer, a power source such as a battery, and a container such as a cartridge or tank. Instead of smoke, the user inhales vapor. As such, using an e-cigarette is often called "vaping". The atomizer is a heating element that vaporizes a liquid solution called e-liquid, which quickly cools into an aerosol of tiny droplets, vapor and air. The vapor mainly comprises propylene glycol and/or glycerin, usually with nicotine and flavoring. Its exact composition varies, and depends on several things including user behavior. E-cigarettes are activated by taking a puff or pressing a button. Some look like traditional cigarettes, and most kinds are reusable.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian Army inflict dramatic defeat on Ukrainian forces in Kursk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered dramatic losses in the Kursk region of Russia, commander of Akhmat unit of special forces

Russian general: Russia inflicts defeat on enemy forces in Kursk region
Kremlin: Listen to Trump, he's right about WWIII
Moscow can very well understand Donald Trump's 'world war three is coming' remarks
Medvedchuk: Zelensky signed death sentence for Ukraine by invading Kursk
What weapons Ukraine has to strike deep into Russia
Hits of simple Soviet recipes that are still very popular today Andrey Mihayloff US prepares for coordinated nuclear strike from China, Russia and North Korea Lyuba Lulko Energy (In)-Security: The Implications of the Middle East Crisis Hriday Sarma
Kursk authorities restrict access to Kurchatov amid ongoing attacks on nuclear power plant
Mother of Pavel Durov's three children sues him in Switzerland
EU starts using revenues from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine
EU starts using revenues from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine
Last materials
Smoking vapes develops EVALI, cancer and dental problems
Russia may spend its National Welfare Fund completely in 2025
Hits of simple Soviet recipes that are still very popular today
EU sends €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
Ukrainian forces still try to break into satellite town of Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Medvedchuk: Zelensky signed his own death warrant by invading Kursk
Kremlin: Listen to Trump, he's right about WWIII
Pavel Durov' brother put on wanted list, his ex-girlfriend sues him
What long-range weapons Ukraine has and wants to strike deep into Russia
Russian general: Russia inflicts defeat on enemy forces in Kursk region
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.