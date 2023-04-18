A drink that invigorates better than five cups of coffee: the recipe from the famous gymnast

Laysan Utyasheva, a famous gymnast, shared the recipe for a miraculous drink that she swears by. She only learned the recipe for this drink at the beginning of 2022, and since then she has been drinking it every morning to wake up quickly. Utyasheva claims that this drink helps her wake up better than five cups of coffee.

In an interview on the YouTube show "Daring Cooking," Laysan Utyasheva explained that one morning, when she was going on a desert excursion, she really needed to wake up quickly, but five cups of coffee didn't do the trick. That's when she tried the new drink, which woke her up much better.

The recipe for this drink is simple: add a pinch of turmeric, cinnamon, and lemon to warm water. This drink helps reduce swelling and boost immunity. However, Laysan Utyasheva warned that the taste of the drink is not very pleasant, but it is very effective.